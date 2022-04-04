77-year-old Joseph Sias dead after a head-on crash in Terrebonne; Katelynn Scott arrested (Gray, LA) Nationwide Report

On Sunday morning, 77-year-old Joseph Sias, of New Orleans, lost his life following a two-vehicle accident in Terrebonne.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on U.S. Highway 90, just west of Louisiana Highway 316 just before 3 a.m. The preliminary investigation showed that Katelynn Scott, of Houma, was heading west on the eastbound off-ramp of U.S. Hwy 90 in a 2018 Dodge Charger. On the other hand, a 2004 Toyota Highlander, driven by Sias, was heading east on U.S. Hwy 90 in the right lane [...]

