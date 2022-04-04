ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Grove, TX

Pioneer Days heads back to downtown Orange Grove

By Myra Sanchez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 1 day ago
Pioneer Days return to downtown Orange Grove after a two-year hiatus.

Pioneer Days is a joint venture between the Orange Grove Volunteer Fire Department, the Orange Grove Area Museum, and the City of Orange Grove, to provide a community event for the Orange Grove area.

This year, Pioneer Days kicks off Friday night, with a cook-off beginning at 5 p.m. The cook-off and festival are scheduled to run all day Saturday, with the festivities ending at midnight.

An IBCA sanctioned cook-off, food vendors, arts and crafts, kids' fun activities, music, and dancing will all take place on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m.

Arts and crafts vendors will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., selling various items such as clothing, jewelry, art, baked goods, survival gear, and many other goodies.

Pioneer Days also welcome musical acts: Eli Villarreal, Los Hermanos Villarreal, Hill Country Revival, and The Emotions to the Budweiser Sponsored Stage in Downtown Orange Grove on Saturday, April 9.

Organizers want to remind attendees that no outside coolers or drinks will be allowed into the music/vendor area.

Orange Grove city officials say the Orange Grove Area Museum will extend its hours to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Museum hours are from Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then 1-4 p.m.

"Orange Grove Area Museum is a 'hands-on' and educational experience. If you've never been to our museum or if it's been a while, then you are invited to come visit the museum," organizers said.

There is no charge to visit the museum. Still, donations are welcomed and accepted to help with operating expenses.

For more information on Orange Grove's upcoming Pioneer Days, visit the Orange Grove Area Museum's Facebook page or call (361) 384-1300.

