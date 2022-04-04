Video shows minivan pulled from Winston Lake, second car found in 3 days

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police tweeted a video of a minivan being removed from a Triad lake Monday.

Winston-Salem police tweeted that they found a vehicle in Winston Lake on Monday. This is the second vehicle pulled from the lake after a car believed to be connected to a 2006 missing person case was removed on Saturday .

Police say that the van was found thanks to special sonar used by Adventures with Purpose, who assisted in the initial car removal on Saturday.

This was a joint removal effort with Winston-Salem fire, High Point Fire Water Rescue and Fulp’s Wrecking Service.

