Winston-salem, NC

Video shows minivan pulled from Winston Lake, second car found in 3 days

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police tweeted a video of a minivan being removed from a Triad lake Monday.

Winston-Salem police tweeted that they found a vehicle in Winston Lake on Monday. This is the second vehicle pulled from the lake after a car believed to be connected to a 2006 missing person case was removed on Saturday .

Police say that the van was found thanks to special sonar used by Adventures with Purpose, who assisted in the initial car removal on Saturday.

This was a joint removal effort with Winston-Salem fire, High Point Fire Water Rescue and Fulp’s Wrecking Service.

moooo
1d ago

Kudos to winston Salem police department! When adventures with purpose came here to Lexington, they were treated horribly. Our sheriff was told about all the other cars in the same vicinity and didn't care to investigate them. They're still at the bottom of the river today. Those cars were RIGHT THERE next to the one that they pulled out with a teen boys remains inside. What a shame

Roy
1d ago

I have never heard of Adventures with a Purpose. Glad they tried to inform police. Disgusting that the Police IGNORED the calls for justice to investigate. Police do not have the right to ignore crime. Someone needs to be held accountable.

