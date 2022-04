American Dream, the mega-mall in East Rutherford, has announced an opening date for their giant observation wheel. The 300 foot high wheel will start operation on April 13. “American Dream provides our guests with exhilarating experiences unrivaled anywhere else in the world,” said Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream. “The Dream Wheel is no exception as no other destination offers these remarkable views of Manhattan, the Hudson River and the New Jersey Meadowlands. It is sure to be loved by locals and tourists alike as it becomes an iconic New Jersey landmark.”

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO