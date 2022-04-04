ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Twitter Just Had Its Best Day Since Its IPO, Thanks to Elon Musk

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC
NBC New York
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter had its best day since its IPO after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk acquired a 9.2% passive stake in the company. Shares closed up more than 27%. The company closed up nearly 73% after its public debut on Nov. 7, 2013. Twitter's stock on Monday had its...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Thinks a New Twitter Might Be Needed

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Chief Executive, or the "Technoking of Tesla," as he likes to call himself, Elon Musk has been advocating for significant changes to be made at social media platform Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report over the last 24 to 48 hours. Musk's...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Fast Company

AOC and Congress want to know if Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk tweets first words since becoming Twitter's largest shareholder

Elon Musk tweeted his first words since news broke on Monday that he purchased a 9.2% stake in the social media company. "Oh hi lol," Musk, now Twitter’s largest shareholder, said in a tweet. The Tesla CEO owns 73,486,938 shares of Twitter, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Twitter Stock Soars As Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reveals 'Passive' 9.2% Stake

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report shares soared higher Monday after billionaire Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk unveiled a passive stake in the group following his criticism of the micro-blogging website's content rules. Papers filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed Musk now...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Town Square#Sec#Truist Securities#Musk
Engadget

Elon Musk now owns a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk now owns 9.2 percent of Twitter after purchasing $2.89 billion in stock, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing spotted by CNBC. The purchase follows recent criticism by Musk over the social media site's free speech policies. "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy," he tweeted last week.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Is Twitter Stock a Buy With Tesla’s Elon Musk Involved?

Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report stock quickly became the top focus on Wall Street on Monday, as Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk acquired a near-10% stake in the company. While many expected a sell-the-news reaction from Twitter stock this morning, that hasn’t been...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Elon Musk Has Hinted About Leaving Tesla — Eventually

When people think of Elon Musk, they think of the man who's one of the founders and current CEO of Tesla, Inc. Tesla is largely responsible for the popularization of electric cars. As the years have passed, Tesla has seen many successes. Is Musk thinking about leaving Tesla?. Article continues...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Tesla
Outsider.com

Why Did Elon Musk Change His Twitter Name to ‘Elona’?

Recently, SpaceX and Tesla entrepreneur Elon Musk threw followers for a loop when he changed his Twitter name to “Elona.”. The origin of this change comes from an ongoing social media saga. The latest chapter started when Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, posted a lengthy message to Musk wherein he mocks the entrepreneur. One such insult is referring to Musk as “Elona.” Instead of taking offense, Musk updated his profile to reflect the nickname–likely not what Kadyrov had in mind.
INTERNET
Outsider.com

Tesla Raises Its Prices in U.S. After Elon Musk Warns of Inflation Pressures

Inflation is going to continue to seep into all aspects of commercial life, both in the U.S. and across the globe. Even before inflation rates started to rise drastically, we were dealing with a used car and a new car shortage. This then increased the price of vehicles being sold. There were a number of issues feeding into this, namely the shortages of the semiconductor chip and extreme supply chain problems.
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Tesla and SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk buys a 9.2% stake in Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has recently acquired a three billion dollar Twitter stake, which equates to about 9.2% of the social media company, or 73,486,938 Twitter shares. The news comes from a US securities filing, and according to the BBC, the acquisition, which reportedly happened on...
BUSINESS
CNBC

What to watch today: Wall Street looks higher; Twitter soars on Elon Musk stake

U.S. stock futures rose modestly Monday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq looking the strongest. Twitter (TWTR) soared 25% in the premarket after Elon Musk revealed a big stake in the social media company. The second quarter got off to a positive start on Friday, which was also the first day April. Historically, April has been the best month of the year for stocks, with the S&P 500 gaining an average 1.7%. The first quarter, which ended Thursday, was the worst first three months in two years. (CNBC)
STOCKS
Austonia

Elon Musk challenges Vladimir Putin to a fight on Twitter

Elon Musk wants to go head to head with Russian president Vladimir Putin. In the early Monday morning hours, the SpaceX CEO went after Putin in a tweet: I hereby challenge\n\u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0440 \u041f\u0443\u0442\u0438\u043d \nto single combat\n\nStakes are \u0423\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0457\u043d\u0430 — Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1647256162 The Russian words directly translate to "Vladimir Putin: and "Ukraine," which he said would be the stakes in the single combat fight.A Twitter user asked him if he would be surprised if Putin accepted the challenge, to which Musk replied in Russian words that translate to “it would be an honor.” Musk recently got involved in the Russian invasion of Ukraine by responding to a request from Ukraine’s vice prime minister as worries of lost internet access spread. He sent a truckload of Starlink antennas to Ukraine so they could be used to connect to SpaceX’s satellite-based internet service, with the warning that the probability of being targeted while using them is high.Later in the day Monday, as other Twitter users wondered who would win, Musk claimed to have thrown a world-class sumo wrestler once, which resulted in a smashed neck disc that led to seven years of back pain.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Elon Musk joins Twitter board after amassing massive stake

Elon Musk is joining Twitter’s board of directors a day after revealing that he’d become the social media platform’s largest shareholder with a 9% stake. The billionaire has criticized Twitter publicly about its commitment to free speech. He’s also run into trouble on the platform as the CEO of Tesla after financial regulators found he had posted inaccurate information about the company.
BUSINESS
NBC New York

Twitter Confirms It Is Testing Edit Button After Elon Musk Polls Followers

Twitter is testing an edit button, the company said on Tuesday. The feature has been one of the most requested changes to the social networking service for over a decade. On Monday, after Elon Musk's 9.2% stake in Twitter was revealed through a regulatory filing, he tweeted a poll to his followers asking whether Twitter should add an edit button.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy