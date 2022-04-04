ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grading Colts' offseason moves so far in 2022

By Kevin Hickey
 2 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts have gotten through the main part of free agency and now turn their focus mostly on the 2022 NFL draft, which is set to arrive at the end of the month.

The Colts haven’t done much in the way of free agency moves. They’ve signed just one outside free agent while bringing back a handful of players that were set to hit the market.

Their big moves this offseason have come via the trade route. They made two trades at the quarterback position while adding to the pass rush in a major way.

Even though their offseason moves aren’t totally done yet, here are some grades for the moves they have made thus far:

1

Trading Carson Wentz to the Commanders

After one season, the Colts’ brass had seen enough of the Wentz experience and decided to ship off the quarterback to the Commanders. They were able to a 2022 third-rounder (No. 73) and a conditional 2023 third-rounder in the deal while moving up five spots in the second round of the 2022 draft.

The conditional third-round pick in 2023 can turn into a second-round pick if Wentz hits the 70% snap threshold during the 2022 season like he did with the Colts.

Trading away Wentz without a clear plan of replacement shows that the Colts felt this deal needed to get done one way or another. The initial decision to bring him in was a poor one and we shouldn’t gloss over that fact.

But seeing that Chris Ballard got the Commanders to give up two third-round picks, move back five spots and take on Wentz’s entire contract helped set up the rest of the offseason moves.

Grade: A-

2

Trade for Yannick Ngakoue

AP Photo/David Becker

The Colts have needed to add a major piece to their pass rush for a while now and that finally came in the form of Ngakoue. The trade was a straightforward deal involving cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

Ngakoue will fit perfectly into Gus Bradley’s defensive front—one that he thrived in during the 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders. He recorded 10.0 sacks for the Raiders, which would be a welcomed addition to the Colts’ front.

Giving up Ya-Sin could not have been an easy choice. That move leaves a big void at the cornerback position. But the Colts likely figured an improved pass rush will help the secondary and they can find his replacement in the draft. If the Colts weren’t planning on extending Ya-Sin, at least they improved the pass rush.

This move hurt the secondary but improved the pass rush, which was by far a greater need.

Grade: B+

3

Trade for Matt Ryan

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

After the Colts traded Wentz to the Commanders, the options weren’t all that enticing. It eventually came down to signing a free agent like Marcus Mariota or Jameis Winston. However, the veteran Ryan became available, and the Colts jumped at the chance to add him.

Given the fact that the Colts only had to give up a third-round pick means the value is extremely high. The Colts are getting the type of leader they want from the quarterback position while also a passer who fits more in the mold of Frank Reich’s offense.

The move to bring in Ryan should have a positive ripple effect both in the locker room and on the field. They still need to add weapons around him in order to maximize his chances to succeed, but this move in a vacuum was fantastic for the Colts.

Grade: A-

4

Mo Alie-Cox extension

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After the retirement of Jack Doyle this offseason, the Colts signed Alie-Cox to a three-year extension worth $18 million. It was a deal that had to get done considering the void Doyle left while Alie-Cox was set to be a free agent.

The average annual value of $6 million per season might be a little high relative to Alie-Cox’s production but it was a necessity. The Colts couldn’t afford to let Big Mo walk to another team while they tried to convince free agents to sign with a team without a quarterback.

The deal is still on the cheaper end of the market so it works out well for both sides. But now, Alie-Cox has to step up into a bigger role as a receiver for his new quarterback.

Grade: B

5

Re-signing OT Matt Pryor

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

Despite their love for building up the trenches, it appears the Colts are taking the project route at left tackle. They saw some good flashes from Pryor during the 2021 season but it’s still a question mark as to whether he can be a full-time starter on the blindside.

The Colts didn’t have the offensive line depth to left Pryor walk in free agency so it was a good move overall to bring him back on a one-year deal. But the lack of competition and depth at the position is a bit concerning if they want to maximize their two-year window with Matt Ryan.

Pryor is a solid player and he could wind up being a solid left tackle. But this position may come down to a battle between Pryor and a rookie, which is a risk for the Colts to take.

Grade: C+

6

Zaire Franklin extension

AP Photo/Darryl Webb

This was a very underrated move for the Colts. Franklin has been a core special teamer for Indy since he was drafted in the seventh round back in 2018. He has also served as the SAM linebacker when needed.

The Colts didn’t have to overpay for Franklin’s new three-year contract and they were able to retain a key piece to their locker room and special teams unit. His production may not always show up on the stat sheet, but this was a solid move for the Colts.

Grade: B

7

Re-signing Tyquan Lewis

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The knee injury will be a concern moving forward but Lewis was showing flashes during the 2021 season that warranted a new contract. The deal doesn’t break the bank and it gives Lewis a chance to earn his role in the rotation along the defensive front.

Grade: B+

8

Ashton Dulin tender

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

This move technically isn’t official yet because Dulin hasn’t signed his tender. Until he does that, any team can offer him a contract. If a team does, the Colts have the chance to match that offer and Dulin would return to Indy. Dulin’s value on special teams is worth more than most would assume and there’s a chance he holds a bigger depth role in the wide receiver room. To get him back that cheap is a solid deal for Indy.

Grade: B

9

Signing CB Brandon Facyson

AP Photo/Butch Dill

The Colts moved Rock Ya-Sin for Yannick Ngakoue just before the start of the new league year and brought in Facyson from free agency. He’s their outside signing since the start of the new league year.

Facyson will be joining the Colts likely in a role as a starter while playing the Pierre Desir/Xavier Rhodes mold on the boundary. The Colts are likely to bring in some competition for their boundary cornerbacks and Facyson has plenty of experience working with Gus Bradley.

In a vacuum, it’s a low-risk move with some upside but the Colts still have to add more to the secondary this offseason.

Grade: C+

