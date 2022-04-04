ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pop singer Shawn Mendes adds Omaha show to tour lineup

By Libby Kamrowski
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 1 day ago
On Monday, the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority announced that pop singer Shawn Mendes has added multiple North American stops to his world tour, including one which will be at Omaha's very own CHI Health Center.

Mendes, of "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" fame, will perform on July 10 to make Omaha the ninth stop of "Wonder: The World Tour," which kicks off in Portland on June 27 and will eventually conclude in Dublin, Ireland in August. The concert at CHI Health Center is part of the tour's first leg which features special guest Dermot Kennedy.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on Friday for all 13 of the additional North American tour stops, meaning all shows for the now-86-stop "Wonder: The World Tour" will be available. Presale options will launch on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

If you're still trying to jog your memory of Mendes, he's a curly-haired, clean-cut Canadian who has also topped charts with equally-famous young pop icon Camila Cabello with the hit "Senorita," as well as "If I Can't Have You" and the 2016 summer anthem "Treat You Better." After billions of song streams, he has nominations ranging from Grammy Awards Song of the Year to Billboard Music Awards Top Artist, and recognition from many other star-studded bodies including iHeart Radio, the American Music Awards, MTV and Billboard. He achieved fame at an early age through the now-defunct social media app Vine and in 2014 was named one of Time's "25 Most Influential Teens of 2014," and now tours the world at the ripe old age of 23.

Mendes' early-summer tour stop will still allow music-lovers enough time to recoup before other big-name musical acts roll through Nebraska: Greta Van Fleet's rescheduled CHI Health Center tour date is currently the closest-scheduled headliner on July 23 before Car Seat Headrest and Beach House come through Aksarben Village for Maha Festival on July 30 and 31 . Rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who is also sure to draw a younger crowd at CHI Health Center , will be on Aug. 4, and Mendes' Wonder: The World Tour will be a full month before the first-ever Outlandia Music Festival in Bellevue with headliners Wilco and The National.

