Kitchen fire in Clarksville, no injuries

A home on Brandywine Drive in Clarksville was brought under control by Clarksville Fire Rescue on Sunday evening after the kitchen caught fire around 6:50 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The renter of the home had been cooking chicken nuggets and french fries when they took a break to run to the bathroom. When they returned, the kitchen was ablaze.

Clarksville Fire Rescue

Unattended cooking is the number one cause of fires in the United States.

The family had renter's insurance, which is highly recommended in case of emergency events such as this one.