Jurgen Klopp hopes Liverpool Women can make most of promotion to WSL

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
 1 day ago

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool’s women’s team have not been treated “outstandingly well” by the club in recent years as he congratulated them on promotion to the Women’s Super League.

Matt Beard’s side secured their return to the top flight following two seasons away after clinching the Championship title with two games to spare courtesy of Sunday’s 4-2 win at second-placed Bristol City.

The Reds won back-to-back WSL titles under Beard in 2013 and 2014 before a turbulent period culminated in relegation on a points-per-game basis at the end of the coronavirus-affected 2019-20 campaign.

Klopp, who is preparing for Liverpool’s men taking on Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals, punched the air when asked about the achievement of the women and hopes they can continue on an upward curve.

“Congratulations – I sent messages yesterday, I was really happy, I was following it all the time, looking at the results always after our games, around our games, looking when they play, who they play,” the German said at his press conference ahead of Tuesday’s first leg in Lisbon.

“After the result last week, it was clear they needed a draw against Bristol to make it and they won. I’m really happy for the girls and for Matt, it is a big, big thing.

“Obviously, Liverpool was in the last years not famous for treating or dealing with the women’s football outstandingly well. They didn’t go down to the Championship for no reason.

“But now they are back and now we have to make sure that we use the situation.”

Liverpool’s owners have previously been criticised for a lack of investment in the women’s team and the fact they trained at a different venue to the men.

There have also been complaints over the poor pitch at Tranmere’s Prenton Park, where Beard’s side play home matches.

“I met a lot of the girls in the last two or three months for different reasons, we did wonderful things together with Meikayla (Moore) for LGBT, which was really great, and then I spoke to others, and it’s really nice,” continued Klopp.

“It is a wonderful team, great coach and I’m really happy for them to get promoted.”

