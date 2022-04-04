ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Business Owner Scares Off Attempted Burglary Suspect

By Luke Lonien
 2 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester business owner appeared to scare off a suspect in an attempted burglary who allegedly cut a hole into the roof of a business Saturday night. Rochester Police said that the owner of Med City Coins received a notification on his phone that...

