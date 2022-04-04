ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

Wyoming man who went missing in December found dead

By Bradley Massman
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

KENT COUNTY, MI – A 66-year-old Wyoming man, who was reported missing in December 2021, was found dead over the weekend. Darriol Stephens was located Sunday, April 3, near the...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo Gazette

10K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

11M+

Views

Related
WESH

Two arrested after missing man found dead in car trunk

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have arrested two people after a missing man was found dead in his car trunk. Melvin Wilcox, 39, had been missing from the Elon Road area of Pine Hills before he was found late Friday night. Johnny Wesley...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming, MI
Crime & Safety
Barry County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Wyoming, MI
State
Wyoming State
County
Barry County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
Fox17

Driver dies after hitting bridge pillar on US-131

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorist is dead after a single-vehicle crash on US-131 near Big Rapids. The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred on US-131 and 15 Mile Road after 5 p.m. Saturday. Deputies say the driver left the road and hit one of...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Western Michigan#Medicine#Medical Emergency#Mi
95.3 WBCKFM

This Three Rivers Woman Has Had ENOUGH of Drivers Destroying Her Yard

If you have ever lived on a corner, you probably have experienced the wrath of some very horrible drivers. Why when some people come to a corner, they feel the need to drive over your grass I do not know. The cost of their insurance if they have any must be very high. One woman in Three Rivers Michigan has had enough and went to Facebook to voice or write her opinion. She wrote on a Three Rivers Group Facebook page the following:
THREE RIVERS, MI
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTVCFOX

Bradley County woman who went missing in woods found safe Monday

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A 31-year-old Bradley County woman who went missing in the woods Monday morning was found safe, says the Cleveland-Bradley County EMA. They say first responders are still on scene. We do not know Raulston's condition at this time. EARLIER:. Deputies are asking for you...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WISH-TV

Body of missing 17-year-old Kokomo girl found near bike trail

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a 17-year-old Kokomo girl reported as a runaway last month was found in the brush near a bike trail Monday, the Kokomo Police Department said Tuesday. Mea Rayls was reported to police as a runaway Feb. 8. Police say officers were sent...
KOKOMO, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

Missing woman found dead in St. Joseph River

BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI -- A 22-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found dead in the St. Joseph River, Michigan State Police reported Monday, April 4. An Endangered Missing Advisory for Sithembile Dube was issued the evening of Sunday, April 3. Later that evening, about 8 p.m., MSP said Dube’s body was located in the St. Joseph River, near Berrien Springs.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
10K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy