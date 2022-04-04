ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento River Cats Home Opener

By Sacramento Magazine
Sacramento Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sacramento River Cats open their season by playing against the Sugar Land (Texas) Space Cowboys at...

www.sacmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sacramento Bee

What are the most expensive homes sold in South Sacramento last week?

A house in Sacramento that sold for $800,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South Sacramento in the past week. In total, 32 real estate sales were registered in the area during the last week, with an average price of $427,203. The average price per square foot was $332.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sutter, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Sacramento News & Review

‘Infinity’ live: Sacramento’s Loose Engines and Two Rivers Cider plan a new festival for re-shaping creative connections

March 19 fest at Hollywood Park cider house includes multiple bands, chefs and artists of all stripes. With the first-ever Infinity Festival just days away, Loose Engines’ Grub Dog Mitchell is working with artist Eric Affonso and Bacon Fest’s Brian Guido to bring all of Sacramento’s various strands of creativity under one roof. And not just any roof – the flurry of artistic action will happen under the shingle of the city’s best-known cider house.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS LA

First game at Dodger Stadium this year will continue Freeway Series between Dodgers, Angels

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play at Dodger Stadium for the first time this year, facing off with the Angels in the second game of the three-game Freeway Series.Julio Urias is scheduled to start for the Dodgers, with fellow left-hander Jose Suarez starting for the Angels. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.The series started a week later than originally planned after being delayed by Major League Baseball's lockout of its players. The lockout ended March 11, when a new five-year labor agreement with the Major League Baseball Players Association was ratified by the players' union and MLB.The Angels kicked off the series with a 5-1 victory Sunday at Angel Stadium. The series concludes Tuesday at Dodger Stadium, ahead of MLB's Opening Day on Thursday.The Angels will open its regular season Thursday against the defending American League champion Houston Astros at Angel Stadium, while the Dodgers will open their season Friday, at Colorado.
MLB
Morning Journal

Guardians split squads fall in games to Diamondbacks, Rockies

The Guardians sent split squads out for action April 5 and fell in both encounters, 3-1 to the Diamondbacks and 10-3 to the Rockies. Against the Diamondbacks, Aaron Civale struck out four and allowed one run on one hit in three innings. Steven Kwan went 2-for-3, and Bryan Lavastida doubled.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy