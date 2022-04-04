ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter just had its best day since its IPO, thanks to Elon Musk

By Jessica Bursztynsky, @jbursz
CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter had its best day since its IPO after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk acquired a 9.2% passive stake in the company. Shares closed up more than 27%. The company closed up nearly 73% after its public debut on Nov. 7, 2013. Twitter's stock on Monday had its...

