ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

What Makes a Crime Show Actually Worth Watching in 2022

By Judy Berman
TIME
TIME
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPEo2_0ez0PwZq00

Crime may not pay, but crime shows sure do. Especially right now. While the genre has been popular since the midcentury heyday of Perry Mason and Dragnet , recently it seems as though every TV trend has a kernel of crime at its core: Scammer shows . Mafia sagas . Domestic thrillers . True-crime documentaries and docudramas . Many of Netflix’s biggest global hits–South Korea’s Squid Game , Spain’s Money Heist , France’s Lupin , the U.S.’s Inventing Anna –speak the international language of crime.

Procedural franchises, from Law & Order to NCIS , have long been the category’s most reliable moneymakers. Yet since the era of The Sopranos and The Wire , pay-TV platforms have been cranking out prestige crime dramas nonstop. Typically a serialized epic with a hefty budget and a recognizable ensemble cast, this kind of show cuts across subgenres, striving for psychological realism and timely social commentary. As the deluge continues, it’s worth asking: What makes a great crime show in 2022?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3lt2_0ez0PwZq00
Courtney B. Vance, left, and Tosin Cole in 61st Street George Burns/AMC

Three series that fit loosely into the prestige crime mold are set to debut in early April. British dramedy The Outlaws follows seven low-level offenders rehabbing a derelict building for community service. Tokyo Vice adapts the memoir of a U.S. journalist who covered the Japanese capital’s criminal demimonde in the late 1990s. And 61st Street centers on a lethally mismanaged drug bust on Chicago’s South Side. From an aesthetic standpoint, all of these shows are solidly made; the production values are high and the backdrops realistic. What separates them is how much attention each one invests in the human personalities onscreen.

The most traditional of the bunch, AMC’s 61st Street –like The Wire , American Crime , and The Night Of before it–frames its story as a microcosm of a broken criminal-justice system. Courtney B. Vance stars as an aging public defender with a bad prostate and a creeping suspicion that he’s wasted his life fighting courts that will always be indifferent to his poor, predominantly Black clients. The show, which premieres on April 10, takes a panoramic view of the sting, inhabiting the perspectives of politicians, gang members, parents, good kids in a rough neighborhood, and clean and dirty cops. People speak more as representatives of groups than as individuals. “Look at me,” an officer tells a Black teenager. “You see a blue life that doesn’t matter, right?”

Created by Peter Moffat, of The Night Of and Showtime’s overwrought crime drama Your Honor , it’s the kind of show that might’ve broken ground in the early years of the Black Lives Matter movement . Certainly, its themes remain relevant. But its mix of generic hand-wringing over injustice and coincidence-heavy thought-experiment plotting has been done too many times to make much of an impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OvOhH_0ez0PwZq00
Ansel Elgort, left, and Ken Watanabe in 'Tokyo Vice'

Tokyo Vice , a bilingual action drama arriving April 7 on HBO Max, at least offers a novel setting rendered in pilot director Michael Mann ‘s signature neon-noir style. Ansel Elgort plays Jake Adelstein , the first foreigner ever hired as a reporter by Japan’s most widely read newspaper, Yomiuri Shimbun. Assigned to the police beat, he stumbles upon a tantalizing connection between two violent deaths. As an outsider, he’s too conspicuous to blend in, but too cocky and naive about the norms that govern interactions among cops, the media, and various yakuza factions to stop digging when his colleagues might judge it prudent.

A Japanese co-production that’s keenly aware of cultural stereotypes on both sides of the Pacific, Tokyo Vice mostly avoids the exoticizing gaze that afflicts so many Western portraits of the city. But even if you put aside the sexual misconduct allegations that continue to follow Elgort (the most serious of which he has denied), it’s strange to see the preternaturally detached Baby Driver star try to play a scrappy upstart journalist. In an overabundant genre where story lines tend to follow the familiar beats of an investigation, viewers have to care about the hero. And that’s tough when his inner life is given minimal attention.

It stands to reason, then, that the most promising of the three titles is The Outlaws , a joint BBC/Amazon project coming to Prime Video on April 1 that thrives on its idiosyncratic characters. The show is a spiritual successor to Orange Is the New Black and The Breakfast Club , in that it throws together people who have nothing in common but their shared punishment–and it’s refreshingly self-aware about that. “Everyone’s a type,” teen shoplifter and self-described “studious Asian good girl” Rani (Rhianne Barreto) points out in the premiere. “You’ve got your right-wing blowhard, left-wing militant, celebutante, shifty old-timer.” (The latter, fresh out of prison and eager to make amends with his rightly resentful daughter, is played by a surprisingly subdued Christopher Walken.) Rani’s “bad boy” love interest and a nerdy loner round out the crew.

Slowly, in Orange -style flashbacks, everyone’s story comes out. And even as it pushes forward the plot with genre standbys like gangsters and bags of cash, the show fosters unexpected bonds that stretch the characters’ understanding of themselves and one another. This can be hokey, but mostly it’s humane, merging the experiences of people from different backgrounds without thoughtlessly equating them.

As far as I’m concerned–even now that franchises reign and episodic budgets can stretch into the tens of millions–it’s always the characters that separate a competently made show from one that’s actually worth watching. And that applies to crime just as much as it does to any other genre. What would The Sopranos be without Tony, or The Wire without Omar? It’s easy to draw in viewers with grit and suspense, or with a premise purpose-built to dramatize contemporary political divisions. More difficult, but increasingly crucial as crime shows multiply, is crafting characters and performances with enough depth to keep us coming back.

Comments / 0

TIME
TIME

56K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

10M+

Views

Related
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of fresh streaming recommendations served from us to you. If you're after a bit of light-hearted sci-fi adventure, there's The Adam Project on Netflix – and when you've finished that, make sure you check out our guide to the ending explained. Meanwhile, Pixar's latest, Turning Red, is now on Disney Plus for more family-friendly fun.
MOVIES
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Prime Video

If you're struggling to excavate the best sci-fi TV series from the depths of Prime Video, hopefully this list will provide a helping hand. Prime Video's interface doesn't do itself many favors in showing us the way to genre offerings -- and shows such as Orphan Black, The Expanse and Counterpart are essential viewing.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and More in April 2022

Better Call Saul is almost back, and you know what that means: Better call off your plans and make room for some great TV. The Breaking Bad prequel kicks off its sixth and final season on AMC on April 18, after finally dropping Season 5 on Netflix on April 4. On top of that exciting return, April also brings the final seasons of two Netflix hits — Ozark and Grace and Frankie — plus new seasons of Barry on HBO and Russian Doll on Netflix. New shows are in the pipeline, too, like FX's Under the Banner of Heaven on Hulu and Roar on Apple TV+. You'll find them all in our recommendations for the best shows and movies released in April on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ansel Elgort
Person
Ken Watanabe
Person
Christopher Walken
CNET

More People Need to Watch This Sci-Fi Masterpiece on Prime Video

Before I start gushing about The Expanse and telling you all the reasons you absolutely should watch it, here's a laundry list of things that are decidedly not good about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Dragnet#Mafia#Money Heist#Lupin#Law Order#Ncis#British#Japanese
Variety

Lionsgate Sells Jennifer Lopez Romantic Comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’ to Amazon Prime Video

Click here to read the full article. “Shotgun Wedding,” a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, is forgoing a traditional theatrical release and is instead heading to Amazon Prime Video. Lionsgate, which produced “Shotgun Wedding” and intended to open the movie in theaters, sold U.S. rights to the streamer. Prime Video previously acquired international rights for the amorous action-comedy in several key territories. “Shotgun Wedding” was scheduled to hit the big screen on June 29, but it’s now unclear when the film will land on Prime Video. Since release plans have not been finalized, sources say there’s a chance the...
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

HBO Max: The 22 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
MOVIES
TIME

The Best, Worst, and Weirdest Moments of the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife , accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Jason Momoa Lands Big New TV Role

Jason Momoa is returning to Apple TV+ for another big role. Momoa will star in Chief of War, a historical drama series about Hawaii. The Aquaman star is also co-writing the script with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, who co-wrote Momoa's 2018 action movie Braven. Chief of War will track the story...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
KTVZ

Here’s where you can stream Oscar-nominated movies

While some Oscar-nominated movies are still playing in theaters, odds are if you want to catch up on the nominees, you’ll be going to Streaming Land. Streaming services backed a number of movies that secured key nominations on Feb. 8, in advance of the 94th annual Oscars, which will be televised March 27 on ABC. This means many of them are available to watch now, including “The Power of the Dog,” which led among nominated films with 12 nods, and “Coda.”
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The Staircase’: Watch Colin Firth as Michael Peterson in HBO Max True Crime Limited Series (Video)

The popular documentary series “The Staircase” is now an HBO Max limited series, with Colin Firth filling the role of convicted murderer Michael Peterson. HBO Max released the first trailer for the new series on Tuesday, which finds Firth playing a man who was accused of murdering his wife (played by Toni Collette). The case was well covered in the early 2000s, but gained more prominence with the arrival of a documentary series that premiered in 2004 and documented Peterson’s trial. New episodes with further updates were later made for Netflix in 2018.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Lands New ‘Spy Kids’ Movie With Robert Rodriguez Back as Director

The Spy Kids franchise is headed to Netflix. The streaming giant is partnering with Robert Rodriguez, the filmmaker who created the family action-comedy movie series, to relaunch and reimagine the property for a new generation.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Bridgerton' Spinoff Finds Its Young Queen CharlotteNetflix Signs Five-Year Lease Extension at Vancouver Production HubDaniel Kaluuya Making Screenwriting Debut With Futuristic Dystopian Film 'The Kitchen' for Netflix Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the new feature project for the streaming service, Netflix announced Wednesday, with news coming 21 years to the day after the first Spy Kids hit theaters back in 2001. The original Spy Kids...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Hallmark Reveals May Movie Lineup (Exclusive)

Hallmark has set its May lineup. Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere five original movies during the month, ET can exclusively reveal, while continuing to air new episodes of When Calls the Heart before season 9 wraps up Sunday, May 22 with the anticipated finale. Highlighted for...
MOVIES
Polygon

New Tokyo Vice trailer brings Michael Mann’s brand of crime drama to Japan

The official trailer for HBO Max’s Tokyo Vice, produced by Michael Mann, dropped Monday, giving us a fresh look at the upcoming undercover crime drama. Based on the 2009 memoir by Jake Adelstein, Tokyo Vice follows an American journalist who has moved to Tokyo to investigate corruption within the police department (and specifically on the vice squad). The trailer shows the reporter alienated from his co-workers (who seem to constantly be calling him a foreigner), before becoming embedded in both the police world and the criminal underworld in Tokyo.
TV & VIDEOS
mensjournal.com

HBO Releases First Trailer for ‘We Own This City’ From ‘The Wire’ Creator

Fans of gritty HBO dramas like The Deuce and The Wire now have a new show to look forward to: We Own This City. The first teaser trailer for the six-hour limited series debuted today, and it explores the rampant corruption and abuse within the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, as well as the federal investigation that exposed it. Jon Bernthal plays one of the central characters in the show, but some of the biggest stars are behind the camera. George Pelecanos and David Simon—alums of The Deuce and The Wire, among other hit HBO shows—are both involved with this new project.
BALTIMORE, MD
Variety

Apple Orders Spanish-Language Drama Series Inspired by Documentary ‘Midnight Family’

Click here to read the full article. Apple has ordered a Spanish-language series inspired by the documentary “Midnight Family” (“Familia de Medianoche”). The series will be Apple’s first series produced entirely in Spanish. “Midnight Family” follows Marigaby Tamayo (Renata Vaca), an ambitious and gifted medical student by day, who spends her nights saving lives throughout a sprawling, contrasted and fascinating Mexico City aboard her family’s privately owned ambulance. Along with her father Ramón (Joaquín Cosío) and her siblings Marcus (Diego Calva) and Julito (Sergio Bautista), Marigaby serves a population of millions by tackling extreme medical emergencies to make a living. “Midnight Family”...
TV SERIES
TIME

TIME

56K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy