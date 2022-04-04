ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Reveals Queen Elizabeth Is a Fan of This Reality TV Show

By Stephanie Wenger
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStrictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis can count Queen Elizabeth as a fan!. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall told the actress, 27, that the royal family watched her win the competition show last year during a visit to the EastEnders set with her husband Prince Charles on Thursday. "I said...

