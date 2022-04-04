ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Bell: Guardians' offensive consistency is biggest question mark

By Baskin Phelps
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QLc26_0ez0PaP600

Mandy Bell of MLB.com joined Andy and Jeff to talk about the Guardians 2022 outfield, Jose Ramirez, the state of Cleveland's offense and more! Listen to the full interview here!

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan

2K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow 92.3 The Fan and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Morning Journal

Guardians drop 7-3 decision to Cubs

Alexander Canario’s three-run home run turned a three-run Cubs lead into a six-run advantage, and Chicago cruised past the host Guardians, 7-3, on April 3. Chicago had 11 hits off Cleveland pitching, including two doubles by ex-Indians catcher Yan Gomes. Cal Quantrill pitched 3 2/3 innings. He gave up...
MLB
The Spun

Padres Rumored To Be Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Question Mark#Guardians#Mlb Com
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Julio Urias’ velocity becoming concern for Dodgers?

The Los Angeles Dodgers overextended Julio Urias in last year’s postseason, and the early returns on Urias this spring are not too encouraging either. The Dodgers left-hander had a rough outing against the Los Angeles Angels in Cactus League play Monday. Urias got knocked around for five earned runs on six hits and three walks in just two innings pitched.
MLB
Morning Journal

Guardians split squads fall in games to Diamondbacks, Rockies

The Guardians sent split squads out for action April 5 and fell in both encounters, 3-1 to the Diamondbacks and 10-3 to the Rockies. Against the Diamondbacks, Aaron Civale struck out four and allowed one run on one hit in three innings. Steven Kwan went 2-for-3, and Bryan Lavastida doubled.
MLB
92.3 The Fan

Browns sign punter Corey Bojorquez

The Browns signed punter Corey Bojorquez Monday. Bojorquez, who was originally signed by New England as an undrafted free agent in 2018, spent last season with the Green Bay Packers after being acquired in a trade with the Rams.
NFL
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy