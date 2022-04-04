ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Lakewood Man, 36, Killed In 3-Vehicle Crash: Police

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avNHK_0ez0PWp400
Oliver Vazquez Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo

A 36-year-old man from Lakewood was killed in a three-vehicle crash, authorities said.

Oliver Vazquez has been identified as the victim of the crash on Madison Avenue just south of 9th Street on Saturday, April 2 just before 9 p.m.

A GoFundMe was launched in an effort to help bring his body to Mexico, his home country.

Upon arrival, police determined that a 2006 Ford F-350, operated by 38-year-old Matthew Sebolt of Colts Neck had side-swiped a 2010 Honda Accord as he was traveling north along Madison Avenue, police said.

The Honda Accord, operated by 34-year-old Moshe Mashitz also was traveling north and was attempting to turn left onto 9th Street, police said.

The Ford F-150 then crossed over into the southbound lane and struck the driver's side of a 2007 Ford Explorer. The operator of the Explorer fled the scene prior to police arriving.

The occupants of the other vehicles were identified as 29-year-old Omar Zamorano, 54-year-old Aaron Morales, 33-year-old Jose Oliver Dominguez Calvo, and 36-year-old Oliver Vasquez, all residing in Lakewood, police said. Vasquez sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash, police said.

Additionally, Zamorano and Morales were transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment. Calvo and Vasquez were transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus for treatment. Mr. Vasquez was pronounced deceased at Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus at 2133 hours.

The investigation is still active with the assistance of the Ocean County Prosecutors Office and the Ocean County Sherriff's Office CSI Unit. At this time no charges our summonses have been issued.

