A gold signet ring linked to the Sheriff of Nottingham is going under the hammer, with an estimate topping £8,000.The 350-year-old high-carat ring bears the coat of arms of the Jenison family, one of whom held the title in the 1680s – a little too late to have tangled with the legendary Robin Hood.Auctioneers at Hansons are offering the item for sale on Thursday after it was found by chance by a metal detectorist on farmland in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, in July 2020.It has now been offered for auction after it was examined by experts from the British Museum and returned...

U.K. ・ 14 DAYS AGO