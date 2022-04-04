News Maker Joe Proctor on SABF new parade division

A Bloomberg op-ed published on Monday claims Tesla CEO Elon Musk could be "bad news" for free speech as the newest member of the board of directors at Twitter. The column, penned by Bloomberg Opinion senior columnist and MSNBC political analyst Tim O'Brien, discussed Musk's recent purchase of a 9.2% stake in the company, which came roughly a week after the billionaire criticized Twitter for a lack of commitment to free speech. However, according to O'Brien, free speech advocates should be worried that Musk cares less about upholding the First Amendment, and more about bringing the social media platform "to heel."

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO