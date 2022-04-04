ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah, VA

News Maker Joe Proctor on SABF new parade division

 1 day ago

Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival (SABF) has added new events and categories to the 95 festival. Shenandoah Caverns is the sponsor of the newly added Heroes Division to the Grand Feature...

The Hill

Ivanka Trump meets with Jan. 6 panel: reports

Ivanka Trump spoke for hours Tuesday with investigators from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The interview with the former president’s elder daughter will solidify cooperation with some of President Trump’s inner circle — Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, spoke with the panel last week for several hours.
POTUS
Fox News

Bloomberg oped claims Elon Musk Twitter takeover 'bad news' for free speech, Musk responds

A Bloomberg op-ed published on Monday claims Tesla CEO Elon Musk could be "bad news" for free speech as the newest member of the board of directors at Twitter. The column, penned by Bloomberg Opinion senior columnist and MSNBC political analyst Tim O'Brien, discussed Musk's recent purchase of a 9.2% stake in the company, which came roughly a week after the billionaire criticized Twitter for a lack of commitment to free speech. However, according to O'Brien, free speech advocates should be worried that Musk cares less about upholding the First Amendment, and more about bringing the social media platform "to heel."
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Killing of Ukrainian civilians could bring new sanctions

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Police and other investigators walked the silent streets of ruined towns around Ukraine’s capital, documenting widespread killings of unarmed civilians and other alleged war crimes by Russian forces that could draw tough new Western sanctions as soon as Wednesday. While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

White House to extend student loan pause through August

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to freeze federal student loan payments through Aug. 31, extending a moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to postpone payments during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an administration official familiar with the White House’s decision-making. Student loan payments were scheduled...
POTUS
Reuters

Factbox: EU targets coal, vodka, vessels in new Russian sanctions sweep

April 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed sweeping new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday including banning coal imports and halting trade worth nearly 20 billion euros ($22 billion) in retaliation over possible war crimes in Ukraine. read more. Here is a rundown of the measures, which must be approved...
ECONOMY

