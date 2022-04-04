Mount Gilead plans spring clean-up days

Voters in the Town of Porter voted in favor of a referendum on Tuesday to allow ATVs and UTVs the ability to share local roads with cars and trucks. With a final tally of 151 votes in favor to just 99 votes against, the town will now move forward with the process. To make ATVs and UTVs street legal, the town’s board will have to approve the change, and signs marking the routes will need to be posted. The referendum follows in the footsteps of several similar referendums in the nearby village of Orfordville and the towns of Avon, Center, Plymouth and Union in the spring 2021 elections. All five of those locations also approved the referendum, with votes ranging from 52% support in Orfordville to 68% support in Plymouth.

PORTER, IN ・ 28 MINUTES AGO