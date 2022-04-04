Mount Gilead plans spring clean-up days

MOUNT GILEAD—The Village spring clean-up days will be on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. April 21-23. They will have a similar set-up as last year. Residents can place trash bags and small items on the curb free...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The volunteer state is living up to its name. Students from Tennessee Tech University are helping to clean up remaining Hurricane Michael remnants in the Greenwood Acres neighborhood of Panama City Beach. “The majority of the homes had been repaired and they just had some lingering things; hauling of […]
(Des Moines, IA) -- Early-registration is now open for an annual river clean-up that attracts hundreds of Iowa volunteers. Volunteers with Iowa Project Aware will focus on the West Fork of the Des Moines River, in northwest Iowa this summer. Paddlers will travel 61-miles July 10th thru the 15th, looking for old tires and other junk than be lugged out of the waters.
As temperatures begin to warm up and the snow begins to melt, many people that live in Bozeman are looking forward to getting outside and spending time outdoors. Bozeman is home to a lot of dog owners, and dog parks and trails in the area are heavily used. During the winter, it's difficult to keep up with maintenance in those places due to snow. If you've gone for a hike on any of the trails in the Bozeman area, you've probably noticed a lot of little baggies of dog poop.
The City of Summit is hosting its annual Earth Day Clean-Up on Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon. The rain date is Sunday, April 3. The event is being organized by members of the Summit Environmental Commission. People of all ages and abilities are invited to volunteer to help beautify city parks and open spaces. Individuals may volunteer on the day of the event at Briant Park or Martin’s Brook Park.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2022-- With the official start to spring underway, spring cleaning is top-of-mind for many Americans. In fact, a recent Bona/Harris Poll survey of over 2,000 U.S. adults found that more than 9 in 10 Americans (93%) are planning to spring clean this year. Within this group, an overwhelming majority (92%) say they are considering taking action to reduce their environmental impact while spring cleaning, and more than half (56%) say they are considering using cleaning products that have environmentally friendly ingredients.
Voters in the Town of Porter voted in favor of a referendum on Tuesday to allow ATVs and UTVs the ability to share local roads with cars and trucks.
With a final tally of 151 votes in favor to just 99 votes against, the town will now move forward with the process. To make ATVs and UTVs street legal, the town’s board will have to approve the change, and signs marking the routes will need to be posted.
The referendum follows in the footsteps of several similar referendums in the nearby village of Orfordville and the towns of Avon, Center, Plymouth and Union in the spring 2021 elections. All five of those locations also approved the referendum, with votes ranging from 52% support in Orfordville to 68% support in Plymouth.
