ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Florida gas theft ring stole $60K worth of fuel, sold it at discount, sheriff says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Athina Morris
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QsAuK_0ez0O3AB00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Several people were arrested after authorities busted a suspected fuel theft ring in Hillsborough County, Florida.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said at a press conference Monday that his agency began its investigation on Feb. 25 after two Circle K stores—located at 3702 Highway 41 in Ruskin and 5004 Highway 41 in Apollo Beach—discovered tremendous fuel discrepancies.

Chronister said the suspects used seven different trucks to steal over $60,000 worth of gasoline.

Thieves now drilling into vehicle gas tanks to steal fuel, officials say

Surveillance video showed the men pull their vehicles up to the pump and unlock it. They would remove the device that’s used to control the price display and replace it with a homemade device. Then they pumped the gas into “large bladders” that could hold more fuel at a time, Chronister said.

The gasoline was taken to bulk sites near the Tampa International Airport and the Orient Road Jail and sold at a discount, according to the sheriff.

“They were even wise to the fact that when gas prices rose, they would raise their rates,” Chronister said, adding that at one point, they charged $3 per gallon to fill a tank.

Chronister said six suspects were arrested. One is believed to have fled to Cuba. Their names were not released.

The men face various charges, including racketeering (RICO), conspiracy to commit RICO, grand theft and accessing computer electronics without authority. Additional charges could follow.

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Tampa

Investigators suspect the men may be responsible for similar thefts in Pasco and Hernando counties. They’re also looking into whether any crimes were committed by those who owned the properties where the bulk sites were located.

“All of us who are feeling the sting, feeling the financial pain from the fuel increase, we become the victims, because this corporation has to recover their losses. They’re going to cover these losses by dispersing the losses onto the ultimate consumer,” Chronister said. “So here in the Tampa Bay, we’ll be paying higher fuel prices because these thieves saw as an opportunity to take advantage of others during a time when we’re already feeling the financial pain and strain from the increase that all of us are feeling.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10

25K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Related
WAVY News 10

Man accused in 3 homicides gives insight into weeks before killings

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/man-accused-in-3-homicides-gives-insight-into-weeks-before-killings/. Man accused in 3 homicides gives insight into weeks …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale discusses relationship …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale talks about setting …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale talks about being …. Jailhouse interview: Cola Beale’s message to his …. Hampton...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Rochester mobster recaptured after escaping custody in Florida

ORLANDO, F.L. (WROC) — A Rochester mobster who escaped custody by walking away from a halfway house on March 28 was recaptured in Florida Monday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Dominic Taddeo was caught “without incident” around 11:00 a.m. in Hialeah, roughly 200 miles from Orlando, where he’d been staying at a halfway house. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Ruskin, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Hillsborough County, FL
Cars
City
Hernando, FL
City
Apollo Beach, FL
Tampa, FL
Cars
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Apollo Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
International Business Times

Florida Men Turn To 'Hacking' Fuel Pumps To Bring Down Gas Prices

Gas prices in the United States are on the upswing, bringing up inflation with it and leaving more Americans stressed at the pump. The hike in gas prices can also lead to new incentive to break the law. Last week, seven Florida men were arrested in Polk and Pasco counties...
FLORIDA STATE
Motorious

Chevy Corvette Driver Killed In Florida Crash

A fatal accident involving a Chevy Corvette and a Toyota Tacoma is a somber reminder of the need to be cautious while behind the wheel. The crash took place on County Road 484 in Belleview, Florida around 3 pm on March 24. After Marion County Fire Rescue arrived, it took about five minutes to extricate the driver from the Corvette. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
BELLEVIEW, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Thefts#Grand Theft#Circle K#Wfla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FloridaDaily

Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
FLORIDA STATE
Oxygen

Florida Mom, Son And Daughter Found Dead In Car They Were Living In

Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a 35-year-old transient Florida mother and her two 3-year-old children who were found dead in her vehicle last weekend. The decomposing bodies of Andrea Langhorst and her children, Adam Dryer and Olivia Dryer were found in a vehicle shortly before midnight on Sunday after police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 746 Madelyn Way in Melbourne, Florida to investigate reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area. Upon arrival, Melbourne Police officers found the Florida woman and her two kids deceased inside the vehicle in question.
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy