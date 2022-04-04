ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Who are the Lego Star Wars the Skywalker Saga Voice Actors?

By Robert Hanes
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

After many delays, Lego Star Wars the Skywalker Saga is finally releasing. With it will come all nine Star Wars mainline movies along with some more DLC content for the shows and movies. This includes The Mandalorian, Rogue One and more. Fans will be playing the game and wondering who’s voice...

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Game Haus
The Game Haus

4K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

724K+

Views

Follow The Game Haus and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
ComicBook

Star Wars: Mark Hamill Confirms Empire Strikes Back Final Scene Was Added Later to Overcome Downbeat Ending

Mark Hamill is dropping some major Star Wars movie tea, by confirming that the final scene of The Empire Strikes Back was changed to make it more hopeful and uplifting than it originally was. Hamill posted photos of the iconic final scene of Empire Strikes Back where C-3PO, R2-D2, an injured Luke Skywalker, and Leia (Carrie Fisher) watch Lando (Billie Dee Williams) and Chewie fly off in the Millennium Falcon to start the mission to save Han Solo. It was in the caption of that post where Mark Hamill confirmed the following:
MOVIES
NewsTimes

Mark Hamill Gives New Luke Skywalker Actor His Blessing Before ‘Obi-Wan’ Debut: ‘Perfect’ Casting

The first trailer for Disney Plus’ upcoming “Star Wars” limited series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” was nearly stolen by a young Luke Skywalker, who briefly appears in the footage being watched by Ewan McGregor’s eponymous Jedi. The series, set 10 years after the events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith,” follows Obi-Wan as he’s thrown into a new adventure while keeping watch over Luke on Tatooine. Luke is a child in the series played by actor Grant Feely, whose only other credit is an episode of “Creepshow.”
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 runtime leaked, and it’s great news for MCU fans

The hype around the Doctor Strange sequel is at No Way Home levels right now, and that’s all thanks to the multiverse aspect of the film. That will be enough to sell plenty of tickets ahead of the premiere, and we’ll soon see preorders start online. Theaters are already getting ready for the next MCU event, and one of them might have leaked the Doctor Strange 2 runtime.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame's Sebastian Stan Says Movie was "Tough to Shoot" for One Big Reason

Next month marks three years since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, and it's still a big topic of discussion for Marvel fans and stars alike. Pretty much every big name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has stories to share about their time making the iconic film, and the latest tidbit comes from Sebastian Stan. Stan first joined the MCU as Bucky Barnes when Captain America: The First Avenger was released in 2011, and he went on to appear in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and most recently starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Black Panther. During a recent chat with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stan revealed why Endgame was "tough to shoot."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Witwer
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios’ Solo Scarlet Witch Film Release Date Reportedly Revealed

Wanda Maximoff isn't going anywhere. There's no denying that Wanda Maximoff is one of the hottest characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe right now and I'd even dare say that the Avenger, played by Elizabeth Olsen is the most "protected" in the franchise especially if you'd take into consideration how Kevin Feige speaks highly of her. For years, fans have been dying to see the 33-year-old actress star in a standalone Scarlet Witch project and while WandaVision could technically pass as her solo debut, rumor has it that we're finally going to see Olsen headline her own film series in the MCU.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Vin Diesel heavily hints that CGI Paul Walker will be in Fast 10

Vin Diesel has hinted that Paul Walker may return to the Fast and Furious franchise in CGI form. "I am approaching the finale of the first saga… that is Fast," Diesel wrote on Instagram. "It is very intense, although god has brought such incredible talent to assist me in completing this mythology, I can’t help but to reminisce… you all have been a part of this journey. You all have been a part of this family. I can’t believe that universal studios is committed to a two part finale… their support and belief in this mythology surprises me and makes me smile. There are angels coming to this mythology that will make you all smile."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Star Wars#Star Wars Movies#The Voices#Voice Actors#Video Game#Dlc#Han
Cinema Blend

Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo Explains Why Captain America Didn't Die In The Marvel Movie

We’re coming up on three years since Avengers: Endgame came out in theaters, and the penultimate Infinity Saga remains a popular conversation topic among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. One of the biggest moments in Endgame, if not the biggest, was when Tony Stark/Iron Man sacrificed his life to save the universe. However, there were plenty of people ahead of the movie who thought Steve Rogers/Captain America would meet his demise, and Endgame co-director Joe Russo.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Star Jared Leto Reveals the Marvel Characters He Wants to Crossover With

Sony's upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Morbius, is flying its way into theaters very soon and the press tour has officially begun. After Spider-Man: No Way Home, the potential for crossovers in a Marvel film seems limitless, and Morbius star Jared Leto is well aware. The Academy Award-winning actor has an idea of which Marvel characters he'd want to team-up with, and the answers may or may not surprise you.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame Director Speaks Out on the MCU's Lack of a Plan

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong for nearly a decade-and-a-half now, and it's showing no signs of slowing down. The sprawling franchise continues to work because every new movie and TV show connects into the same ongoing story, a formula that no other franchise has succeeded in emulating. It has always felt like there is a master plan over at Marvel Studios, with Kevin Feige and the other producers planning the story out years in advance. According to Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo, that isn't actually the case.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Netflix's Lift Adds Kevin Hart, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Billy Magnussen To Cast

Netflix is working on a new action/thriller called Lift, and the cast is shaping up to be pretty exciting. According to Deadline, Loki's Gugu Mbatha-Raw is playing the lead opposite Jumanji's Kevin Hart. The movie is also set to feature Vincent D'Onofrio (Daredevil), Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die), and Úrsula Corberó (Snake Eyes). Other names on the cast list include Yun Jee Kim, Viveik Kalra, and Paul Anderson. Friday and Men in Black: International director, F. Gary Gray, will direct the movie with Dan Kunka penning the script.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Sony's Spider-Man Universe Needs to Stop Making the Same Mistakes As The Amazing Spider-Man

Sony Pictures Spider-Man franchise got an entirely new lease on life thanks to the studio's partnership with Marvel Studios on the Spider-Man: Home Trilogy. Tom Holland's Spider-Man films were squarely set in and focused on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Sony used the character as a backdoor reboot of the entire Spider-Man movie franchise, using Tom Hardy's Venom films to bolster what is now known as "Sony's Spider-Man Universe." It was a much-needed fresh start after Sony saw the franchise stall after The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – but after seeing Morbius, it's clear that Sony is making the same mistakes all over again...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Director Daniel Espinosa Comments on Negative Reviews

"Morbius is a superhero vampire movie that really sucks," reads one critic's review for director Daniel Espinosa's entry in Sony's Spider-Man Universe starring Jared Leto. The Sony Pictures adaptation of the Marvel Comic book character, which has a 16% rotten on Rotten Tomatoes, has topped the box office with $39 million despite the negative reviews. In a new interview with Insider, Espinosa reacted to Morbius sinking its teeth into a critics' score lower than Venom: Let There Be Carnage (58%), The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (51%), and Venom (30%).
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame's Joe Russo Says Their Marvel Saga Was More Costly Than We Thought

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were the culmination of many films and the end of the Infinity Saga. So it would make sense that both films would cost a ton of money. Even more money than originally reported. During the Sands International Film Festival in St. Andrews, Avengers director Joe Russo revealed that their back-to-back films cost $500 million dollars each.
MOVIES
The Game Haus

Is One Piece Odyssey turn-based?

The newest One Piece game dropped their first trailer, taking fans around the world by surprise. One Piece Odyssey revealed to be a JRPG. It utilizes Eiichiro Oda’s original character designs alongside monsters. Dragon Quest uses Dragonball’s genius Akira Toriyama’s designs, so this newest One Piece game is quite similar in that regard. But is One Piece Odyssey turn-based?
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Overwatch 2 Junker Queen Potentially Leaked?

One of the most anticipated characters for Overwatch has been Junker Queen, the queen of the aptly named Junker Town. She has been teased by Blizzard multiple times and many have been hoping that she would finally make her appearance with Overwatch 2. Well a new leak may have not only confirmed Overwatch 2 junker Queen but also shown her abilities. Here is the latest on Overwatch 2 and Junker Queen.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy