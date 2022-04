You know the Harbor Humane Society for pet adoptions but you likely don't know them for writing books. The humane society has done just that and it was just released. The book is an anthology called The Big Fang. The book combines 22 different authors with 22 short stories of humor, mystery and more. Digital copies are now for sale for $4.99 but paperback will be available for preorder soon.

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO