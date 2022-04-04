Roku extends deal with Amazon for Prime Video and IMDb TV

April 4 (UPI) -- Roku has extended its deal with Amazon without any bumps, despite previous stalemates on contracts with other tech giants.

The company announced the extension Monday, which will ensure Prime Video and IMDB TV apps remain accessible on Roku streaming devices, without any disputes that resulted in stalemates with other tech giants like WarnerMedia, NBC Universal and YouTube.

"Roku and Amazon have reached a multi-year extension for their distribution agreement," Roku said in a statement.

Roku's share price was up $6.39 after the announcement to $132.11 in mid-morning trading on the NASDAQ Exchange.

The extension of the agreement comes amid Amazon boosting its ad-supported IMDb TV offering after acquiring MGM for $8.5 billion last month.

In December, Roku reached a multi-year extension deal with YouTube to end an eight-month dispute after facing the prospect of losing YouTube from its streaming service.