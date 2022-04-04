ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily News Journal

VOTE: Who was the top Murfreesboro area high school girls athlete for March 28-April 2?

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHAWJ_0ez0MWML00

Who was the Murfreesboro area high school girls athlete of the week for March 28-April 2?

You can vote below.

Nominees are Smyrna's Emma McDonald, Central Magnet's Payton Nicholson, Riverdale's Becca Komers, Siegel's Emilee Hawkes, Stewarts Creek's Hannah Foster and Rockvale's Mary Beth Bryan.

The poll will close at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Note: If the poll does not appear below, you may need to refresh your browser.

Comments / 0

Related
Williamson Source

WCS Girls Kick Off Inaugural Flag Football Season

Student-athletes around the county kicked off the district’s inaugural girls flag football season Sunday, March 27. WCS is partnering with the Tennessee Titans and the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) to pilot girls flag football this year. “This is another opportunity for Williamson County students, and I appreciate...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
The Daily News Journal

The Daily News Journal

1K+
Followers
421
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

DNJ.com is the home page of The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, with in-depth and updated local news, MTSU and high school sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://dnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy