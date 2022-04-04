ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Maxwell Announces 3-Night Las Vegas Engagement

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 1 day ago
Maxwell declares the show will go on as he prepares for his upcoming three-night engagement in Las Vegas this summer. As part of his 2022 NIGHT tour, the esteemed R&B icon’s limited live series will be held at the Encore Theater at WYNN Las Vegas on July 27, July 29, and July 30, starting at 8 p.m. PT.

This announcement comes after the Brooklyn-bred crooner snagged the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay Chart with his latest single, “OFF.” The placement is his eighth single to top the aforementioned chart and his 15th Top 10 hit as fans await the arrival of his new album, blacksummers’NIGHT .

2009’s platinum-certified BLACKsummers’night peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and won two GRAMMY Awards for Best R&B Album and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Pretty Wings.” Its follow-up blackSUMMERS’night peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200.

Maxwell is halfway through his current tour with Joe and Anthony Hamilton recently making headlines when a video surfaced of his exceptional core strength as he almost became Maxwell Thee Stallion. One fan joked, “Maxwell is 48 and I’m 28 and he got better knees than I do .. Watching that video I heard my knees crack.”

Tickets will be available for purchase for his Vegas engagement on Friday (April 8) at 10 a.m. PT, starting at $59.95.

