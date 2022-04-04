COVID-19: NY Reinstates Mask-Wearing Recommendation In These Counties Amid Climb In Cases

The CDC's COVID-19 risk map in NY Photo Credit: NY.GOV

While most New Yorkers have eagerly ditched their masks as the recovery from the winter COVID-19 surge continues, some counties are now being encouraged to mask up once again as the state has seen a rise in cases in some regions.

In late February, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on mask-wearing to concentrate on COVID-19 hospitalizations, hospital capacity, and newly reported infections, permitting most of the state to drop the mandate.

However, after New York reported nearly 30,000 new COVID-19 cases in the week ending on Sunday, April 3, making a near 20 percent rise in parts of the state, certain areas are being advised by the CDC to re-enact mask mandates to help curtail the spread of the virus.

The CDC also offers a color-coded map — with counties designated as orange, yellow, or green — to help guide local officials and residents.

In green counties, local officials can drop any indoor masking rules. Yellow means people at high risk for severe disease should be cautious, and orange designates places where the CDC suggests masking should be universal, regardless of vaccination status.

As of Monday, April 4, these New York counties were in the “orange” zone:

Cayuga;

Onondaga;

Oswego.

These counties were in the “yellow” zone:

Broome;

Tioga;

Cortland;

Tompkins.

All other counties in New York have been listed as “green” and can drop any mask mandate, per state law and CDC guidance.

“The good news is we have tools to address this,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett stated. “I urge all New Yorkers to remain vigilant and take steps to protect themselves and their families.”

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky cited protection from immunity rising both from vaccination and infection as reasons for altering the guidance on masks.

“Anybody is certainly welcome to wear a mask at any time if they feel safer wearing a mask,” she said during an earlier news briefing to announce the changes.

“We want to make sure our hospitals are OK and people are not coming in with severe disease,” she continued. “Anyone can go to the CDC website, find out the volume of disease in their community and make that decision.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.