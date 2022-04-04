OKCFD: Drop off your aluminum cans to help families impacted by fires
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are cleaning out your garage or cupboards this spring, the Oklahoma City Fire Department hopes that you don’t just toss those aluminum cans in the garbage.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department has an ongoing program called ‘Aluminum Cans for Burned Children.’Two troopers injured in chase, shootout with armed robbery suspect
The public is invited to drop off aluminum cans at all Oklahoma City Fire Stations.
The cans are then redeemed for money, which is given to families with children who have been adversely affected by fire.Police: Oklahoma man dies after being intentionally run over
Organizers say the funds are often the first step for families to get back on their feet.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0