ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKCFD: Drop off your aluminum cans to help families impacted by fires

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BJ6ZO_0ez0Lknq00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are cleaning out your garage or cupboards this spring, the Oklahoma City Fire Department hopes that you don’t just toss those aluminum cans in the garbage.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department has an ongoing program called ‘Aluminum Cans for Burned Children.’

Two troopers injured in chase, shootout with armed robbery suspect

The public is invited to drop off aluminum cans at all Oklahoma City Fire Stations.

The cans are then redeemed for money, which is given to families with children who have been adversely affected by fire.

Police: Oklahoma man dies after being intentionally run over

Organizers say the funds are often the first step for families to get back on their feet.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KFOR
KFOR

21K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow KFOR and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KOCO

Edmond residents left without home after city deems hotel unsafe

EDMOND, Okla. — Some Edmond residents are without their homes after the city deemed a local hotel unsafe. "This is not something that the city or the city council takes lightly," said Bill Begley, with the city of Edmond. Throughout the years, the OYO Hotel has been a home...
EDMOND, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
Lowell Sun

Fund created to help those impacted by fatal Lowell fire

LOWELL — Mayor Sokhary Chau, city officials and nonprofits have created a fund to provide assistance for those impacted by the deadly three-alarm fire in the Highlands on March 3. The fire at 27-29 Maude St. displaced several residents and killed 4-year-old Pietra Emanuelle Silva Araujo. The cause of...
LOWELL, MA
KFOR

A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years.  “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Stations#Robbery#Nexstar Media Inc
KFOR

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KFOR

Meet the woman who could be the most generous person in all of Oklahoma

"I just have a heart for giving back because I am so grateful for everybody that poured into me in my young age. I had a nanny when my daughter was growing up and she never charged me a dime. And she watched my daughter, I mean, for probably two years every time I needed her. So, when she purchased a home with me, I used that commission to give back to another single mom to pay it forward," Melissa Barnett said.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy