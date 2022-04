The Nissan GT-R has been on the market for an extraordinarily long time, and that longevity is partly down to the epic twin-turbo V6 engine that powers all four wheels. It's so tuner-friendly that it is capable of decimating Ken Block's Hoonicorn, and its styling has proved popular with those who like extreme aesthetics too. But sadly, it can't stick around forever, and a new one will soon be on its way eventually. In the meantime, most markets continue to sell the existing R35 model, but in some countries, ever more stringent emissions regulations have meant its retirement has come early. The latest country to kill the Japanese supercar off is Holland, and once again, the gases from the tailpipes are to blame.

CARS ・ 21 DAYS AGO