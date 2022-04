MILESBURG – The score was knotted at two when Autumn Tobias stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning. Moments later, the BEA senior was rounding the bases as the Eagles led Bellefonte, 4-3. Tobias found a pitch she liked and drove it over the center field fence to give her team the lead. After Tobias’ big swing, the Eagles never looked back as they went on to defeat Bellefonte, 5-2, for their first victory of the season.

BELLEFONTE, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO