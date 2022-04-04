ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Secret Of Monkey Island Game Is Releasing In 2022

By Mike Diver
 2 days ago
Well shiver my timbers all the way to I do not believe it town - there’s a brand-new Monkey Island game in the works, and it’s coming out in 2022. This year. There’s a new Monkey Island game this year. I’d say I need a sit down, if I wasn’t sitting...

