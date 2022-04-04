A New Secret Of Monkey Island Game Is Releasing In 2022

Have you ever played a top-down shooter action game and thought ‘Where are all the dobermans?’ Well have we got a game for you. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Metal Max franchise, Kadokawa games has announced the physical release of a Metal Max spin-off game with dogs. The cleverly titled Metal Dogs will release on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, Friday (8 April). The date is significant in Japanese as it can be read as shiba, which is also the name of one of the dog breeds you can play as. Pochi the shiba is an established character from other Metal Max games, who comes with his very own back mounted arsenal. However, this is the first time he has been honoured with his own game.

