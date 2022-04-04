ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Online forum to be held Tuesday regarding Stevens Point childcare shortage

By Heather Poltrock
WSAW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Worzalla and KinderCare will host a virtual event on Tuesday, April 5 to seek feedback about the childcare shortage. “With quality childcare in...

IN THIS ARTICLE
