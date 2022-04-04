Online forum to be held Tuesday regarding Stevens Point childcare shortage

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Bevent Lions Club Pancake Breakfast is Sunday, April 3 from 8 a.m. to noon at St. Ladislaus Parish. The breakfast is an all-you-can-eat pancakes breakfast. It includes potato and regular pancakes, sausage, applesauce, assorted cheese, syrup, milk, coffee, juice and desserts. Cost is $10 for 12 years and older, $5 for 6-12 years old. The church is located at 173141 State Highway 153 in Hatley.

