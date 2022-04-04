Church's fries up chicken on a stick for Fiesta at select San Antonio chains

Church's Chicken is giving San Antonio more of a chance to grab chicken on a stick. (Paul Dorn/courtesy of Church's Chicken)

If there's a chance you missed out on chicken on a stick the first weekend of Fiesta, or just want more, Church's Chicken has you covered this weekend. It may not be the best menudo in South Texas , but select San Antonio Church's locations will be offering a chicken on a stick meal Friday, April 8. It comes with jalapeno Bombers and a honey butter biscuit, according to a news release.

"San Antonio holds a very special place in our hearts, as we originated here and have such a strong fan base in the communities we serve in the area," says Kelly McLouth Staha in Church's Chicken field marketing in the news release.

The chicken on a stick meal will be offered at 1850 S General McMullen Drive from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and at 219 Zarzamora Street S from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The meal, called the Fiesta Box, will cost $5.

Customers can also purchase the 70th Anniversary Church's Fiesta medal for $8.99. Church's will also offer the Fiesta Box at select locations in Corpus Christi, Austin, Waco, Lubbock, Laredo, and Midland-Odessa.

Read more from Steven

- H-E-B planning $3.8 million expansion to already massive Far Westside store

- Guess the rent of this secluded one-bedroom with Hill Country views

- Here's a new look at the upcoming high-end apartments near the Alamodome

- Frost Tower, San Antonio's now iconic tower, is up for sale

Sign up for the MySA Morning Headlines to receive fresh San Antonio news every morning.

Read more from Steven

- H-E-B planning $3.8 million expansion to already massive Far Westside store

- Guess the rent of this secluded one-bedroom with Hill Country views

- Here's a new look at the upcoming high-end apartments near the Alamodome

- Frost Tower, San Antonio's now iconic tower, is up for sale

Sign up for the MySA Morning Headlines to receive fresh San Antonio news every morning.