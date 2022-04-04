ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Church's fries up chicken on a stick for Fiesta at select San Antonio chains

By Steven Santana
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nYstk_0ez0JD5F00
Church's Chicken is giving San Antonio more of a chance to grab chicken on a stick. (Paul Dorn/courtesy of Church's Chicken)

If there's a chance you missed out on chicken on a stick the first weekend of Fiesta, or just want more, Church's Chicken has you covered this weekend. It may not be the best menudo in South Texas , but select San Antonio Church's locations will be offering a chicken on a stick meal Friday, April 8. It comes with jalapeno Bombers and a honey butter biscuit, according to a news release.

"San Antonio holds a very special place in our hearts, as we originated here and have such a strong fan base in the communities we serve in the area," says Kelly McLouth Staha in Church's Chicken field marketing in the news release.

The chicken on a stick meal will be offered at 1850 S General McMullen Drive from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and at 219 Zarzamora Street S from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The meal, called the Fiesta Box, will cost $5.

Customers can also purchase the 70th Anniversary Church's Fiesta medal for $8.99. Church's will also offer the Fiesta Box at select locations in Corpus Christi, Austin, Waco, Lubbock, Laredo, and Midland-Odessa.

Read more from Steven

- H-E-B planning $3.8 million expansion to already massive Far Westside store

- Guess the rent of this secluded one-bedroom with Hill Country views

- Here's a new look at the upcoming high-end apartments near the Alamodome

- Frost Tower, San Antonio's now iconic tower, is up for sale

Sign up for the MySA Morning Headlines to receive fresh San Antonio news every morning.

Read more from Steven

- H-E-B planning $3.8 million expansion to already massive Far Westside store

- Guess the rent of this secluded one-bedroom with Hill Country views

- Here's a new look at the upcoming high-end apartments near the Alamodome

- Frost Tower, San Antonio's now iconic tower, is up for sale

Sign up for the MySA Morning Headlines to receive fresh San Antonio news every morning.

Comments / 3

Check out more stories from
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com

3K+

Followers

591

Posts

557K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Society
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Laredo, TX
San Antonio, TX
Society
City
Corpus Christi, TX
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad

I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Church S Chicken#San Antonio Church#Anniversary Church#Far Westside#Hill Country
CW33

South Texas resident claims $5M win from Texas Lottery scratch ticket

DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone in Aransas Pass, Texas is about to trade swimming in the beautiful blue ocean to swimming in some beautiful green cash. A resident of Saltwater Heaven (Aransas Pass) has claimed a $5 million win from the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game, $200,000,000 Cash Blowout. Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased in nearby Corpus Christi at the Quick Mart on McArdle Road.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
Outsider.com

What Is Matthew McConaughey’s Level of Education?

He’s been a movie star since the early 1990s. However, not many people know about Matthew McConaughey‘s level of education. While he has earned a wealth of experience throughout his life, he does have a solid formal education behind all of that as well. Before he was a star in Dazed and Confused the actor was learning the tricks of the trade in the classroom.
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.

Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
FOOD & DRINKS
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
591
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy