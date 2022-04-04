ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ventura Orthopedics Athletes of the Week

 1 day ago
PAIGE HENRY

School: Newbury Park

Year: Senior

Sport: Softball

Comment: The senior played a big role in three victories for the Panthers last week. On Tuesday, she allowed one run in a complete-game effort in the circle and hit a two-run homer at the plate in a 5-3 win over Westlake in a Marmonte League game. On Wednesday, Henry blasted a two-run homer in 7-6 win over Camarillo in a nonleague game. On Friday, she pitched a complete game and hit a solo home run while walking three times in a 5-4 win over Thousand Oaks in a league game. Newbury Park is 13-7 overall and 6-4 in league.

ANDREW "JERRY" SCHUBERG

School: Thousand Oaks

Year: Junior

Sport: Volleyball

Comment: The junior setter helped the Lancers win three matches last week. On Tuesday, Schuberg had 16 assists in a 25-13, 25-16, 25-19 sweep of Camarillo in a nonleague match. On Wednesday, he finished with 24 assists and three aces in a 25-13, 25-7, 25-10 sweep of Agoura in a Marmonte League match. On Friday, he compiled 37 assists, six digs and an ace in a 25-21, 25-15, 25-17 sweep of Oaks Christian as the Lancers improved to 17-6 overall and 7-0 in league.

The athletes are chosen by The Star sports staff.

