PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Wants UEFA Champions League To Imitate Super Bowl Glitz

By Robert Summerscales
 1 day ago

The UEFA Champions League final is a significantly bigger event than the Super Bowl in terms of its global audience.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has called on UEFA to make the Champions League final more like the Super Bowl.

But Al-Khelaifi believes the NFL's showpiece finale is much better produced.

The Super Bowl's appeal reaches beyond fans of sport, with its musical half-time show arguably the headline act.

As well as imitating the Super Bowl's celebrity glitz around the final, Al-Khelaifi is proposing that each season's Champions League tournament should begin with a bang.

Speaking to The Athletic , Al-Khelaifi pitched the idea of having an opening ceremony ahead of a match between the reigning champions and another popular team.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed at Super Bowl LIV's half-time show in 2020

"The final should be bigger," he said. "I can't understand how the Super Bowl can feel bigger than the Champions League final.

"The Super Bowl, and the US generally, have this mindset, creativity and entertainment. That's what I have suggested, to have an opening ceremony to the Champions League, to have one match on the opening night where the winners take on a big team.

"Maybe it is not a good idea, but at least let's challenge the status quo. Each match needs to be an event and entertainment."

Al-Khelaifi became chair of the European Clubs’ Association last year after a spate of resignations following 12 clubs' ill-fated attempt to create a Super League.

PSG and Al-Khelaifi were vocal in their opposition to the proposed breakaway tournament, which was seen as a serious threat to the Champions League.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi (center) pictured in Madrid earlier this year

