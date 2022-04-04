ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clara City, MN

Walter Bluhm

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalter Bluhm, age 81, of Clara City, Minnesota passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the...

Greater Milwaukee Today

Walter George Bohrer

Walter George Bohrer was born to eternal life on March 21, 2022, at age 90. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia; loving and devoted patriarch of David (Patricia), Michael (Susan), Christine (Douglas) Young, Daniel (Cindy), Dennis (Tracy), Debra (Ken) Vaichinger, DuWayne (Lisa) and Denise (Scott) Portz; dearest grandfather of 22 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; and dear brother of Ron (Hannelore), Gary (Melody) and the late Gordon. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
OBITUARIES

