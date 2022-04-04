Walter Bluhm

Walter George Bohrer was born to eternal life on March 21, 2022, at age 90. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia; loving and devoted patriarch of David (Patricia), Michael (Susan), Christine (Douglas) Young, Daniel (Cindy), Dennis (Tracy), Debra (Ken) Vaichinger, DuWayne (Lisa) and Denise (Scott) Portz; dearest grandfather of 22 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; and dear brother of Ron (Hannelore), Gary (Melody) and the late Gordon. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

