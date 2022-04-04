ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Homicides, shootings drop in Chicago; Lightfoot and Supt. Brown detail 3 new public safety initiatives

By Tahman Bradley, Chip Brewster
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

CHICAGO — Homicides in the City of Chicago are down 6% in 2022 compared to the same timeframe in 2021, while shootings are down 11%, according to Chicago Police Department statistics .

Coming off a two-year surge in gun violence, Police Superintendent David Brown reports progress in reducing shootings.

“This is hard work and this is very dangerous work for our officers and we need motivation for our officers who are risking their lives every day,” Brown said. “They need to hear that they’re doing a good job, that they’re making progress.”

According to CPD, Chicago recorded 74 fewer shooting incidents from January through March compared to the same period last year.

However, the numbers show a different result when 2022 is compared with 2020, 2019 and 2018 — which all show increases in both homicides and shootings.

A cause is difficult to extract from raw data as it leaves out any number of additional factors, such as pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Numbers also show that thefts, carjackings and burglaries increased year over year. According to crime data, thefts rose by 70%, carjackings by 43%, and burglaries up 36%.

Brown points to deceases in these crimes when including data from the year before the pandemic began.

“Burglaries and thefts are below 2019 levels they’re just higher based on last year,” Brown said. “The last three years burglaries and thefts have actually been historically low and low compared to 2019. And so that’s a mixed bag.”

To aid law enforcement the city is asking residents and businesses to register their camera systems with CPD. They want easier access to public video to help solve crimes.

“Many crimes are solved through videotape technology identifying these offenders,” Brown said. Whether there’s no witnesses available or witnesses are apprehensive about coming forward, the video camera feed is the tie-breaker in bringing forth changes and taking these violent people off the street.”

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is also pushing to raise $1 million for a massive gun turn-in program. Superintendent Brown says fewer guns on the streets makes officers’ jobs easier.

“We’re just trying to motivate all of us to be involved, not just in the hands of police in charge of public safety,” Brown said. “It’s everyone’s job.”

At the Monday press conference hosted by Lightfoot and CPD Supt. Brown, three new community initiatives were also announced to help improve these public safety statistics:

  • Chicago home and business owners are now able to register their security cameras with the Chicago Police Department through the department’s website. Detectives will not have access to the cameras, but will instead work with the camera owner if needed to see any recordings.
  • The city’s Community Safety Coordination Center will create a rebate program to assist residents with purchasing security cameras, security lights, and vehicle trackers.
  • Chicago leaders will partner with business and philanthropic organizations to raise $1 million for the largest gun buyback program in the city’s history, according to Mayor Lightfoot.
