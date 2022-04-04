ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams man sentenced in connection with Jan. 6 US Capitol riots

By Sara Rizzo
WWLP
 1 day ago

NORTH ADAMS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Berkshire County man has been sentenced for his involvement with the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, Brian McCreary, 34, of North Adams, was sentenced on April 1 to 3 years of probation, including 42 days of intermittent incarceration.

A photo captured of McCreary shows him standing next to the “horn man” while recording the incidents that took place at the Capitol on that day. McCreary was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) on February 4, 2021, and indicted on February 17, 2021.

Charges

  • Obstruction of an Official Proceeding
  • Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
  • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
McCreary was arraigned on February 26, 2021, where he pleaded not guilty to all five counts. During a plea agreement hearing on October 14, 2021, he pleaded guilty to count two of the indictment.

In addition to probation and intermittent incarceration, McCreary was sentenced to two months of home detention, a $2,500 fine, and $500 in restitution.

