ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rushville, NY

Rushville woman cited following traffic stop

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Police say a Rushville woman was cited following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com

74K+

Followers

17K+

Posts

23M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Kait 8

Man arrested after traffic stop

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man is facing a multitude of charges after Randolph County deputies and Pocahontas police found meth and a handgun during a traffic stop, according to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell. Brandon Burchfield, 38, of Bald Knob was arrested around 7:50 p.m., March 12...
POCAHONTAS, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rushville, NY
City
Penn Yan, NY
Penn Yan, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

DRUG BUST: Cocaine, Pot, Guns Seized From DelCo Couple

Authorities in Delaware County have arrested a couple accused of drug dealing and seized cocaine, pot, and guns. Jamal Rose, 30, and his wife, DaShonna Rose, 30, both of Glenolden, were arrested on several drug-dealing charges, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer announced Thursday, March 17. Jamal Rose was additionally...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Penn Yan Village Court#Fingerlakes1 Com App
WHEC TV-10

RPD announces arrest in homicide at East Ridge Road restaurant

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for the homicide that happened near a restaurant on East Ridge Road early Monday morning. Police responded to a report that a man was shot shortly after midnight and found Desmin Diggs, 42, shot at least once in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which was mostly centered around Tangie’s Kitchen, just north of Route 104.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested for setting car on fire at Wegmans in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police have arrested a man suspected of arson. Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 an officer reported a car fire on East Avenue adjacent to the Wegmans parking lot. The Rochester Fire Department arrived and found the car engulfed in flames. After investigating...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
iPad
KTAL

Shreveport traffic stop leads to drug charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop led to drug charges. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over Charles Guiden, 31, for a traffic stop when officers say they found 3.1 grams of methamphetamine. During a search of his home later they reported finding a gun and another 64 grams of meth.
SHREVEPORT, LA
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

74K+
Followers
17K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy