Raleigh, NC

Arrest made on NC State Campus after women met man at Dreamville Festival

By WWAY News
WWAY NewsChannel 3
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oklahoma man was arrested and charged in a sexual assault that happened on the North Carolina State University campus...

Tempestt Vinson
10h ago

Women, we can cut down on this assault percentage if we stopped bringing or going home with random people. Get to know someone and let them get to know you before you giving away something so priceless (your body). Men too.

