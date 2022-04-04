Two students from Conotton Valley Elementary School recently attended one of the Ohio State University spring football practices.

R.J. Higgenbotham, a son of Rob and Michele Higgenbotham of Sherrodsville, along with Graycen Grezlik, a son of Matt and Cortney Grezlik, represented the school at the practice as part of the Guys with Ties program coordinated by Buckeyes’ wide receivers coach Devin Jordan.

R.J. and Graycen visited the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with school principal John Zucal and his son, former OSU player and 2014 National Champion, Ethan Zucal. During the course of the two hour practice the students were challenged to look for players who demonstrated leadership among their position groups.

Following practice, the young men were able to present those players with ties and wristbands with the Guys with Ties logo as a symbol of their leadership abilities.

R.J. chose second year Emeka Egbuka while Graycen tagged star running back Treveyon Henderson for his award.

The Guys with Ties program’s motto of Look Good, Feel Good, Do Good inspires young men to grow as leaders and develop those character traits that will make our world a better place for all people.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Young Rockets meet Buckeyes through Guys with Ties program