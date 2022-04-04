Fifteen-year-old identified as homicide victim at Petersburg apartment complex Saturday

PETERSBURG — Police have identified the person found shot to death at a city apartment complex over the weekend as a juvenile.

Tyjuan Crenshaw II, a 15-year-old student at Petersburg High School, was killed Saturday night at the Lieutenant's Run Apartments in Petersburg's Walnut Hill area. Officers found him in the breezeway of a building on Crestfall Court. He had been shot multiple times.

While investigators were on the scene, a second youngster showed up at a local hospital with head injuries. That victim, whose age and name have not been released, is in critical condition, police said.

Family and friends took to social media to mourn the young man. His father, Tyjuan Crenshaw, posted on Facebook, "My heart is broken. Life will never be the same as I knew it."

This was the fourth homicide in Petersburg this year, and the first of two within a six-hour period in the area between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, a Hopewell man was shot and killed at a Wawa in Hopewell after he and another man reportedly got into an argument near the gasoline pumps. Witnesses told police they saw the two involved in a heated altercation before the shots were fired and the other man left the scene.

The victim in the Hopewell shooting was identified as Willie Studivant.

Investigations into both homicides are ongoing.

Anyone who may know something about the Petersburg homicide is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212. For the homicide in Hopewell, contact the Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

Information about either case can also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.