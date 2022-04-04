ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Fifteen-year-old identified as homicide victim at Petersburg apartment complex Saturday

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35zUMp_0ez0D14q00

PETERSBURG — Police have identified the person found shot to death at a city apartment complex over the weekend as a juvenile.

Tyjuan Crenshaw II, a 15-year-old student at Petersburg High School, was killed Saturday night at the Lieutenant's Run Apartments in Petersburg's Walnut Hill area. Officers found him in the breezeway of a building on Crestfall Court. He had been shot multiple times.

While investigators were on the scene, a second youngster showed up at a local hospital with head injuries. That victim, whose age and name have not been released, is in critical condition, police said.

Family and friends took to social media to mourn the young man. His father, Tyjuan Crenshaw, posted on Facebook, "My heart is broken. Life will never be the same as I knew it."

This was the fourth homicide in Petersburg this year, and the first of two within a six-hour period in the area between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, a Hopewell man was shot and killed at a Wawa in Hopewell after he and another man reportedly got into an argument near the gasoline pumps. Witnesses told police they saw the two involved in a heated altercation before the shots were fired and the other man left the scene.

The victim in the Hopewell shooting was identified as Willie Studivant.

Investigations into both homicides are ongoing.

Anyone who may know something about the Petersburg homicide is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212. For the homicide in Hopewell, contact the Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

Information about either case can also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index

1K+

Followers

393

Posts

249K+

Views

Follow The Progress-Index and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WCIA

Woman charged in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Charges were filed in connection to a shooting that happened at Ginger Bend Drive on Wednesday. In a news release, Champaign Police officials said 35-year-old Cherell Ingram was charged with four counts of murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The victim, 25-year-old Brandon McClendon, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hopewell, VA
City
Petersburg, VA
Hopewell, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicides#Head Injuries#Petersburg High School#Crestfall Court#Wawa
BET

Virginia Reporter Was Killed After An Argument Over Spilled Drink, Police Say

Someone spilling a beverage is what led to the downtown Norfolk, Va. shooting that claimed the lives of two 25-year-olds, including a local reporter. In response to Jenkins’ death, Pickering confirmed that there will be an increased patrol of officers between Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and Suffolk starting Thursday (March 24).
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

1K+
Followers
393
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy