Sauk Rapids, MN

See Inside The For Sale Sugar Daddy’s In Sauk Rapids [GALLERY]

By Dave Overlund
 2 days ago
Long known to hunters and fishermen heading north for a weekend trip to the cabin, Central Minnesota's only gentleman's club- Sugar Daddy's- has been sitting vacant on Highway 10 for over a year. With its iconic sign and it's eye-catching advertisements ("Congratulations Graduates- Now Hiring"), it is hard to...

103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

