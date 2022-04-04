ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Find Out How Our Local Singers Did on American Idol’s “Duet Night”

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 1 day ago

American Idol Season 20 is underway. On Sunday, April 3, the theme was duets.

Local American Idol Contestants

Franklin resident Sarabeth Taite ‘s duet with Kaylin Roberson didn’t air but they made it to the next round.

Other Nashville area artists who moved to the next round include HunterGirl (Hunter Wolkonowski) Ellie Rowe, and Olivia Faye.

The next show will air tonight, Monday, April 4 at 7 pm.

The post Find Out How Our Local Singers Did on American Idol’s “Duet Night” appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duets#American Idol#American Idol Season 20#Huntergirl
MassLive.com

‘American Idol’: Lionel Richie tells final platinum ticket winner Jay Copeland that ‘we needed this’ after Stevie Wonder performance

When Jay Copeland gave up a fellowship to audition on “American Idol,” he said wasn’t sure if he made the right decision. But the judges were sure. “You might’ve lost the gift they were going to give you,” judge Lionel Richie said. “But the gift you are going to give ‘American Idol’ is going to be greater than anything you’ve ever imagined in your life.”
CELEBRITIES
KTTS

Lauren Alaina returning to American Idol as Guest Mentor

Lauren Alaina announced that she will be returning to American Idol as a mentor on March 28th. Lauren shared on Instagram: “I am FLIPPING OUT to return to @americanidol as a guest mentor for #HollywoodWeek! I’ll be mentoring the country genre! Tune in to Idol tonight to see who else joins us in Hollywood and I’ll see you next week on Monday, March 28 at 8/7c on ABC. #AmericanIdol”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Shares Heartbreaking News: ‘This One Is a Difficult One’

Genoa City star is mourning her “dear friend” and “mentor”. Young & Restless star Courtney Hope took to her social media to share the heartbreaking passing of a friend and colleague she considered a “visionary” and her “mentor”. She called the loss a “difficult one,” which means she’s been shaken to the core, so our hearts truly go out to her at this difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Bringing Back Some of Its Biggest Alums for Star-Studded Performance

American Idol's 20th birthday is going to be a real party! The ABC singing competition announced its Great Idol Reunion celebration on May 2 ahead of the Showstoppers round, bringing back some fan-favorite alums to celebrate two decades of Idol, reports Deadline. Returning for the reunion to sing on the Idol stage are like Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, David Cook, Kris Allen, Laine Hardy, Laci Kaye Booth, Maddie Poppe, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler.
TV & VIDEOS
ABC7 Los Angeles

American Idol Recap: Happy tears and top 10 performances

LOS ANGELES -- The third week of auditions featured contestants in Nashville hoping to become the next Idol. At least a couple seemed to have top 10 potential, according to the judges. Music runs in Cadence Baker's family. Her grandfather is a songwriter and had a recording studio in their...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘American Idol’ Brings Back Alums As Part Of 20th Anniversary Celebrations

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: American Idol is heading into its Showstoppers round but is already planning a 20th birthday celebration with some familiar faces. The ABC series is bringing back a slew of Idol alums – dubbed The Great Idol Reunion – for its May 2 episode. These stars from the past will get on to the Idol stage at Television City to sing together. They include Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, Lauren Alaina, Scotty McCreery, David Cook, Kris Allen, Laine Hardy, Laci Kaye Booth, Maddie Poppe, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Willie Spence and Grace Kinstler. Studdard, who won the second...
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Dancing with the Stars season 31 is not coming to ABC in April 2022

Are you missing your favorite dancing competition series? Welcome to the club! At Hidden Remote, ABC’s Dancing with the Stars is a favorite! It features everything we love, fun competition, great musical numbers, and celebrities out of their element. It’s always so much fun seeing how the celebrities will react to the tough teachings of the professional dancers. That said, we can’t wait for the next season! When will Dancing with the Stars season 31 be coming out in 2022? Are we in for a long wait? Here’s what we know!
TV SERIES
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’s’ Dennis Lorenzo Bounces Back After Controversial Elimination

Dennis Lorenzo was a promising contestant during Season 16 of American Idol. Viewers fell in love with the singer from West Philadelphia as he talked about his journey out of homelessness. Dennis impressed judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan during the first season of American Idol’s revamp. His rendition of Allen Stone’s “Unaware” earned him three yeses.
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

‘American Idol’: Ava & Yoli Compete in First-Ever ‘On the Spot’ Sing-Off (VIDEO)

American Idol‘s competition is really heating up as the “Showstopper/Final Judgement” episode arrives Monday, April 4. In an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, competitors Ava Maybee and Yoli Mayor are taking on an American Idol first. Following their competitive Hollywood Week, the aspiring superstars will sing their hearts out during the Showstoppers round before being taken in for Final Judgement.
TV SHOWS
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
244
Followers
642
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy