(INDIANAPOLIS) – Governor Holcomb says the bill banning transgender girls from high school sports would create more problems than it solves. In his most extensive public comments since vetoing the bill last month, Holcomb (R) told reporters the bill is “addressing something that isn’t a problem.” He praises the IHSAA for what he calls a well-thought-out policy on transgender athletes, one he says could serve as a national model. That policy, which has never been used, determines transgender students’ eligibility based on how their bone density and muscle mass compares to the average for girls of the same age.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO