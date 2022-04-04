American Idol Season 20 is underway. On Sunday, April 3, the theme was duets.

Local American Idol Contestants

Franklin resident Sarabeth Taite ‘s duet with Kaylin Roberson didn’t air but they made it to the next round.

Other Nashville area artists who moved to the next round include HunterGirl (Hunter Wolkonowski) Ellie Rowe, and Olivia Faye.

The next show will air tonight, Monday, April 4 at 7 pm.

The post Find Out How Our Local Singers Did on American Idol’s “Duet Night” appeared first on Wilson County Source .