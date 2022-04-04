ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victims of California mass shooting identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. ( KTXL ) — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of the three women and three men killed in Sunday morning’s mass shooting .

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Johntaya Alexander, 57-year-old Melinda Davis, 38-year-old Sergio Harris , 32-year-old Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 21-year-old Yamile Martinez-Andrade and 29-year-old DeVazia Turner.

Sacramento police said they were patrolling the area when they heard shots being fired downtown around 2 a.m. Officers said they rushed over to find a large crowd and six people dead in the street.

“Officers began to give medical aid, including CPR, to victims that they found, and at the same time, worked to stabilize the scene and learn what they could about the crime,” said Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester.

California mass shooting: 6 dead, 12 injured by at least 2 shooters in Sacramento

Twelve other people were wounded in the melee and at least four of them suffered critical injuries, officials said. UC Davis Medical Center said Monday morning that two of the wounded had been treated and discharged and two others were still hospitalized.

Harris’ mother was seen waiting behind yellow crime scene tape Sunday and expressed her frustration after waiting several hours for information from police.

“My child is out there on that ground, you know? This don’t make any sense, and there’s other people’s children that’s out there on the ground. And they won’t tell us nothing, and it’s heartbreaking,” Pamela Harris said, crying. “It’s heartbreaking to see what’s going on out here and they’re not telling us anything.”

Not long after Nexstar’s KTXL spoke to Pamela Harris, authorities confirmed that her son had died.

Frank Turner was working security a few hours away in the Bay Area when he said he got word from family that his 29-year-old son, DeVazia Turner, was among the casualties.

“They were cousins … Sergio and DeVazia were cousins,” Frank Turner said.

According to their parents, both men were fathers.

Pop singers say bus was ‘caught in the crossfire’ of Sacramento shooting

The Sacramento Police Department said they are searching for at least two people behind the shooting. So far, a description of the suspects has not been released.

According to police, a video on social media shows a fight that happened before shots rang out. Investigators are working to see if that fight is in any way tied to the shooting.

A stolen handgun was also found inside the crime scene perimeter and police said they were investigating if it was used in the shooting.

