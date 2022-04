Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has weighed in on Dolly Parton’s recent request to be withdrawn from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee list. Faulkner shared his thoughts on Parton’s withdrawal on the March 15 episode of the Rock of Nations with Dave Kinchen podcast, calling it “a classy move”. “I think she recognises her brand, and it didn’t necessarily fit into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. And I think it raises questions to what the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s brand is as well,” he said.

