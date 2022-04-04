ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Mady’s Movement Against Human Trafficking Training:

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbDDY_0ez02EOM00
Mady’s Movement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c6HqO_0ez02EOM00
Mady’s Movement

My name is Nikki Bowie, and Madelynn, my daughter was a victim of Human Trafficking. 
I lost my one and only beautiful daughter to this horrific crime in June of 2020, and ever since, I’m fighting for her justice and to be her voice. 
I started a private group on Facebook in January of 2021. 
It started out as a place where I could share my grief, of the learning of the horrific journey of which my daughter dealt and to share with other parents as I learn to navigate this life without her. 
The standing attendance of this group has grown to over 1100 participants, and ranging from many states here in the US, as well as other countries like Canada too.
In October of 2021, I decided to make Mady’s Movement a 501©(3).
 Our group provides resources and information for families on Human Trafficking.
 We host community events to bring awareness and to connect families in our community to create a strong foundation and bond between neighbors to learn how to look out for one another. 
Our events raise funds to help our mission of outreach, as well as supporting other organizations with their effort to support survivors. 
Our main mission is to help bring awareness to this subject so we can be more proactive here in our community.
 These events range from fundraiser nights with local restaurants, to our annual Miles4Mady 5K vendor event to reach more while supporting local businesses too!
We hosted our very first conference/training in Kemah, TX on April 2,2022 from 8am-11am, at Lukas BBQ.
 I shared my journey and how my entire family has been impacted because of Human Trafficking and the loss of our very special, Mady. 
Other speakers on the agenda: 
Unbound Houston, League City Councilman- Justin Hicks, League City Mayor- Pat Hallisey, SGT Cantu & SGT Medel with HPD Vice Div, Robyn Cory- mother of Kristen who is STILL missing, and many of Mady’s friends and colleagues who were a part of her healing journey.
We have worked diligently with UNBOUND Houston for over a year, and fully support all of the wonderful work they are doing. 
They are a global organization and are recognized for community education (Sentinels-which Mady’s story is a part of) and survivor advocacy—guaranteed onsite within 90 minutes of a victim calling for help. 
We are collecting cash donations OR backpack donations for UNBOUND to have filled with personal items for these survivors.
 We are also collecting gently used prom/formal wear to donate to girls in our area who may need a beautiful dress for their upcoming prom! 
We THANK YOU for

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEtvX_0ez02EOM00
Mady’s Movement

being a part of this event with us and sharing what you hear and learn to continue to have a positive impact on our communities. 
As a mother who is grieving her precious girl; I can do a lot- but TOGETHER we can change the world and the future for others!
 THANK YOU for helping us END Human Trafficking!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329NCc_0ez02EOM00
Mady’s Movement


For more information
http://www.madysmovement.com/
madysmovement@gmail.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer

6K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

506K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Waterloo Journal

Chief medical officer is accused of separating and differentiating mothers due to their race after she referred to Black and Hispanics as ‘mothers’, while she called White mothers ‘birthing people’

The doctor, who is also the first medical officer at the city’s Department of Health referred to Whites as ‘birthing people’ and Black and Hispanics as ‘mothers’. In her tweet, the top health official, who works as the department’s deputy commissioner for the Center for Health Equity and Community Wellness, separated mothers due to their race, with white mothers falling into the ‘birthing people’ category. The doctor, who is black, is also accused of canceling women and differentiating mothers by race.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 59

Sheriffs learn techniques to combat human trafficking

Sheriff offices across Indiana are getting some help when it comes to handling cases of human trafficking. Sheriffs learn techniques to combat human trafficking. Construction begins along Broad Ripple Avenue; here’s …. Woman arrested after chase on southeast side. Deadly Kokomo house fire. Cases for a Cause. Daily 3...
KOKOMO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Bay Area Entertainer

Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. if interested in contributing to a place of tribute unlike any other in existence. Register early to help us plan for supply chain issues and shipping delays at https://www.sftenmemorial.org/eve.../run-in-remembrance-2022.
SANTA FE, NM
Bay Area Entertainer

Meet Fire Fighter Christina

Since I was young I wanted to do emergency medicine. Countless hours spent watching "Rescue 911" and I wanted to be a Paramedic specifically. I joined the US Marines in 1996 but never chased my passion for medicine.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bay Area Entertainer

​Take your kids to church.

Make the effort. Wake them up early. Fool with the belts and the buckles and the fancy hair bows. Endure the sleepy, grumpy faces and the misplaced shoes. Run around like a madwoman gathering everybody’s everything and trying to get out the door on time.
RELIGION
CBS Minnesota

The Miracle Of Baby Jagger: Boy Celebrates 1st Birthday After Removal Of Huge Facial Tumor

HAYWARD, Wis. (WCCO) — A western Wisconsin family is in awe as they celebrate their little boy’s first birthday. He had a medical condition that surprised even the pros. But as Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield found out, at Children’s Minnesota, they found the lifesaving answer they needed. A baby’s first birthday is always a milestone. But in the case of baby Jagger, it’s a miracle. Mycaela and Donovan Scalzo, parents to an almost 1-year-old girl, found out they were expecting a boy. But when they got an ultrasound, there was something they were not expecting. “He had what’s called an oropharyngeal hematoma. And...
HAYWARD, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

BLM Founder Patrisse Cullors Speaks Out Following Allegations About Misuse Of Funds

BLM Founder Patrisse Cullors is speaking out after being hit with some unflattering allegations. Earlier today, we shared a report from New York Magazine accusing the activist organization of using donation money to buy a six-million-dollar mansion. "Yesterday's article in New York Magazine is a despicable abuse of a platform...
ADVOCACY
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
506K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy