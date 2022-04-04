Mady’s Movement Against Human Trafficking Training:

Mady’s Movement

My name is Nikki Bowie, and Madelynn, my daughter was a victim of Human Trafficking.

I lost my one and only beautiful daughter to this horrific crime in June of 2020, and ever since, I’m fighting for her justice and to be her voice.

I started a private group on Facebook in January of 2021.

It started out as a place where I could share my grief, of the learning of the horrific journey of which my daughter dealt and to share with other parents as I learn to navigate this life without her.

The standing attendance of this group has grown to over 1100 participants, and ranging from many states here in the US, as well as other countries like Canada too.

In October of 2021, I decided to make Mady’s Movement a 501©(3).

Our group provides resources and information for families on Human Trafficking.

We host community events to bring awareness and to connect families in our community to create a strong foundation and bond between neighbors to learn how to look out for one another.

Our events raise funds to help our mission of outreach, as well as supporting other organizations with their effort to support survivors.

Our main mission is to help bring awareness to this subject so we can be more proactive here in our community.

These events range from fundraiser nights with local restaurants, to our annual Miles4Mady 5K vendor event to reach more while supporting local businesses too!

We hosted our very first conference/training in Kemah, TX on April 2,2022 from 8am-11am, at Lukas BBQ .

I shared my journey and how my entire family has been impacted because of Human Trafficking and the loss of our very special, Mady.

Other speakers on the agenda:

Unbound Houston, League City Councilman- Justin Hicks, League City Mayor- Pat Hallisey, SGT Cantu & SGT Medel with HPD Vice Div, Robyn Cory- mother of Kristen who is STILL missing, and many of Mady’s friends and colleagues who were a part of her healing journey.

We have worked diligently with UNBOUND Houston for over a year, and fully support all of the wonderful work they are doing.

They are a global organization and are recognized for community education (Sentinels-which Mady’s story is a part of) and survivor advocacy—guaranteed onsite within 90 minutes of a victim calling for help.

We are collecting cash donations OR backpack donations for UNBOUND to have filled with personal items for these survivors.

We are also collecting gently used prom/formal wear to donate to girls in our area who may need a beautiful dress for their upcoming prom!

We THANK YOU for

being a part of this event with us and sharing what you hear and learn to continue to have a positive impact on our communities.

As a mother who is grieving her precious girl; I can do a lot- but TOGETHER we can change the world and the future for others!

THANK YOU for helping us END Human Trafficking!

