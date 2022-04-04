ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smoke alarm recall

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
This smoke alarm is getting recalled. Universal Security instruments recall combination photoelectric smoke & carbon monoxide alarms. Due to risk of failure to alert consumers to...

WRIC - ABC 8News

Smoke alarm saves occupants from house fire in Ashland

According to a Facebook post by Hanover County Fire and EMS, crews responded to a house on the 11100 block of Holly Berry Road in Ashland at around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the side of the house. The fire was under control shortly after crews arrived.
ASHLAND, VA
northfortynews

Daylight Saving Time: Turn Your Clocks Forward and Test Your Smoke Alarms

Daylight saving time began on Sunday, March 13, and the American Red Cross of Northern Colorado reminds everyone to TURN clocks forward one hour and TEST smoke alarms. Did you know working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half? That’s why it’s critical to “Turn and Test” and take these lifesaving steps to stay safe from home fires — the nation’s most frequent disaster:
beckershospitalreview.com

Baxter recalls infusion pumps over alarm failure

Baxter recalled over 277,000 infusion pumps due to the risk of the device failing to alarm users of repeated upstream occlusion events. The SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 8) and Spectrum IQ Infusion System with Dose IQ Safety Software (Version 9) are software-controlled infusion pumps that deliver controlled amounts of fluids to users, according to the March 11 FDA recall notice.
NBC Bay Area

4-Alarm Structure Fire Mostly Contained, Smoke Decreased in Campbell

A fire in Campbell that sparked Friday morning at a vacant commercial building has been largely reduced, but crews will be working through the weekend to achieve complete extinguishment, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The blaze at the 50,000-square-foot building in the area of Dell Avenue and...
CAMPBELL, CA
We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

